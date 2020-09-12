Participation of OSCE ambassadors in meeting in Berlin gives hope for higher level of interaction between Normandy Format, Minsk process – Yermak

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak said that Special Representative of the OSCE Chairman, Coordinator of the Trilateral Contact Group Heidi Grau and Head of the OSCE SMM in Ukraine Yaşar Halit Çevik took part in the meeting of the Normandy Four's advisers on September 11 in Berlin, which means the exit of interaction and work of two formats to a higher level.

"During this meeting, it was for the first time in the past several years, Ambassador Grau and Ambassador Çevik, who are leading the process in Minsk today, were present. This means that interaction and coordinated work of the two formats have reached an even higher level, and we expect concrete results. This will happen next week, September 15, when the TCG videoconference will take place," he told reporters in Odesa during a working trip with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday.