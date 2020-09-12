Venediktova does not intend to resign from post of prosecutor general

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Iryna Venediktova said that she does not intend to resign from this position.

"I did not write a statement [of resignation] of my own free will, neither yesterday, nor a week ago, nor a month ago, nor when I was appointed to the position. There is no such statement," she said in an interview with the Freedom of Speech television program of Savik Shuster ".

Venediktova said that she was not going to write such a statement, because it was "irresponsible."

"It is easy for me, I wrote the program of the presidential candidate [Volodymyr Zelensky], I wrote the program of the Servant of the People party, I was in the pool of experts. For me this is all serious, I did not come to sit in my chairs, I came to change. There is a chance, and I will not miss it," she said.

Venediktova said that if the Verkhovna Rada decides that it is time for Venediktova to leave the post of prosecutor general, then the MPs will do so in the manner prescribed by law. "They will collect signatures, call me, I will answer all questions, they will vote, and we will see what will happen. Until the Verkhovna Rada shows its will, I remain in the position of the Prosecutor General," she said.

Venediktova said that now she has something to do. "I am creating a strategy for the development of prosecutor agencies, a concept for the development of law enforcement agencies. It is impossible to live in a state without a strategy, without a plan, at least for some perspective. Therefore, it seems to me that it is very important for the law enforcement agencies to write this plan and update everything. This is very interesting to me now," she said.

According to her, the reboot of the regional prosecutor's offices started, new regional prosecutor's offices were opened. "We are now working very closely with regional prosecutors. We will finish with them, and I think that at the end of the month we should start with qualifying examination of local prosecutors. Therefore, there is a lot of work, and I am busy now with what I do," she said.