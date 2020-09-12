Facts

12:45 12.09.2020

Venediktova does not intend to resign from post of prosecutor general

2 min read
Venediktova does not intend to resign from post of prosecutor general

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Iryna Venediktova said that she does not intend to resign from this position.

"I did not write a statement [of resignation] of my own free will, neither yesterday, nor a week ago, nor a month ago, nor when I was appointed to the position. There is no such statement," she said in an interview with the Freedom of Speech television program of Savik Shuster ".

Venediktova said that she was not going to write such a statement, because it was "irresponsible."

"It is easy for me, I wrote the program of the presidential candidate [Volodymyr Zelensky], I wrote the program of the Servant of the People party, I was in the pool of experts. For me this is all serious, I did not come to sit in my chairs, I came to change. There is a chance, and I will not miss it," she said.

Venediktova said that if the Verkhovna Rada decides that it is time for Venediktova to leave the post of prosecutor general, then the MPs will do so in the manner prescribed by law. "They will collect signatures, call me, I will answer all questions, they will vote, and we will see what will happen. Until the Verkhovna Rada shows its will, I remain in the position of the Prosecutor General," she said.

Venediktova said that now she has something to do. "I am creating a strategy for the development of prosecutor agencies, a concept for the development of law enforcement agencies. It is impossible to live in a state without a strategy, without a plan, at least for some perspective. Therefore, it seems to me that it is very important for the law enforcement agencies to write this plan and update everything. This is very interesting to me now," she said.

According to her, the reboot of the regional prosecutor's offices started, new regional prosecutor's offices were opened. "We are now working very closely with regional prosecutors. We will finish with them, and I think that at the end of the month we should start with qualifying examination of local prosecutors. Therefore, there is a lot of work, and I am busy now with what I do," she said.

Tags: #prosecutors_office #venediktova
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:14 12.09.2020
Ukraine conducts investigation on recordings disclosed by Derkach, examination of tapes is underway – Prosecutor General

Ukraine conducts investigation on recordings disclosed by Derkach, examination of tapes is underway – Prosecutor General

13:24 12.09.2020
Story with 'Wagner members' is case when Ukraine tryed to be involved in international politics, PGO is legally obliged to send request for extraction – Venediktova

Story with 'Wagner members' is case when Ukraine tryed to be involved in international politics, PGO is legally obliged to send request for extraction – Venediktova

13:00 12.09.2020
SBI conducts examinations in case of 'Yermak tapes,' questioning defendants ended – Venediktova

SBI conducts examinations in case of 'Yermak tapes,' questioning defendants ended – Venediktova

15:24 01.09.2020
High Council of Justice rules to return Venediktova's petition to dismiss District Administrative Court's head Vovk

High Council of Justice rules to return Venediktova's petition to dismiss District Administrative Court's head Vovk

14:20 15.08.2020
Venediktova signs inquiry to High Council of Justice for Vovk's temporary suspension as head of Kyiv's District Administrative Court

Venediktova signs inquiry to High Council of Justice for Vovk's temporary suspension as head of Kyiv's District Administrative Court

16:31 21.01.2020
16 Crimean Self-Defense participants reported suspicion over last three months – Prosecutor's Office for Crimea

16 Crimean Self-Defense participants reported suspicion over last three months – Prosecutor's Office for Crimea

13:00 05.11.2019
Prosecutor's office reports 13 persons on international wanted list extradited from Kyiv region in 2019

Prosecutor's office reports 13 persons on international wanted list extradited from Kyiv region in 2019

13:13 10.09.2019
Members of so-called 'Self-Defense of Crimea' suspected of torture of Crimean Tatar activist Ametov – Ukrainian prosecutors

Members of so-called 'Self-Defense of Crimea' suspected of torture of Crimean Tatar activist Ametov – Ukrainian prosecutors

11:48 19.08.2019
Prosecutor's office serves notice of suspicion to owner of Odesa hotel where nine people killed in fire

Prosecutor's office serves notice of suspicion to owner of Odesa hotel where nine people killed in fire

10:58 24.07.2019
Crimean Prosecutor's Office investigates facts of abuse of officials in arrangement of administrative border with Crimea

Crimean Prosecutor's Office investigates facts of abuse of officials in arrangement of administrative border with Crimea

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Normandy Four advisers do not discuss all issues, but main thing is that ceasefire in Donbas remains – Zelensky

Ukraine conducts investigation on recordings disclosed by Derkach, examination of tapes is underway – Prosecutor General

Man tried to blow up critical infrastructure facility on FSB instructions detained in Rivne

Story with 'Wagner members' is case when Ukraine tryed to be involved in international politics, PGO is legally obliged to send request for extraction – Venediktova

Proposed amendments to decree on local elections in Ukraine fully comply with Minsk package of measures – Kostin following meeting of Normandy Four's advisers

LATEST

Participation of OSCE ambassadors in meeting in Berlin gives hope for higher level of interaction between Normandy Format, Minsk process – Yermak

Normandy Four advisers do not discuss all issues, but main thing is that ceasefire in Donbas remains – Zelensky

Man tried to blow up critical infrastructure facility on FSB instructions detained in Rivne

Single-engine aeroplane crashed in Sumy region, pilot died

Proposed amendments to decree on local elections in Ukraine fully comply with Minsk package of measures – Kostin following meeting of Normandy Four's advisers

Ukraine records 3,103 COVID-19 cases over day, 1,341 recovered, 72 died

Zelensky: Ukraine remembers 9/11 terror attack along with United States

В МВД начнут информировать о количестве заболевших COVID-19 правоохранителей: 11 сентября подтверждены 93 новых случая

Zelensky: Duda's visit to Ukraine in Oct proves friendship between Ukraine, Poland

Planned hospitalizations in Kyiv to be banned from Monday, due to entry into 'orange' zone

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD