Ukrainian delegation arrives in Berlin for negotiations of Normandy Four advisors, aimed at specific actions, steps – President's Office

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, as part of the Ukrainian delegation, headed by Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Oleksiy Reznikov, arrived in Berlin on Friday, where negotiations between delegations of the Normandy format member states are to begin at the level of political advisors to leaders of Ukraine, Germany, France and Russia.

According to Yermak, the Ukrainian side once again emphasizes the great desire of the people of Ukraine to establish peace in their land, the press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine reported.

"Ukraine has done everything possible to fulfill the agreements of last year's summit of the leaders of the Normandy Four in Paris. We provided our compromise proposals on each point," the press service of the President's Office quoted him as saying.

Yermak noted: the armistice showed that everything is possible, if there is a desire.

"The time has come for specific actions and concrete steps. The time has come to hold the next summit of leaders of the countries of the Normandy format," the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine said.