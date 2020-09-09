Facts

13:45 09.09.2020

Supreme Court suspends execution of court ruling to recover $350 mln from PrivatBank

2 min read
Supreme Court suspends execution of court ruling to recover $350 mln from PrivatBank

On September 8, the Supreme Court initiated proceedings on the cassation appeal of the Cabinet of Ministers against the ruling of the Pechersky District Court of Kyiv made in February 2017 on the obligation of PrivatBank to service the deposits of the Surkis brothers' companies and at the same time stopped its execution until the end of the cassation proceedings in the case.

The press service of the Supreme Court said on its Facebook page on Wednesday, when satisfying the petition of PrivatBank the court also took into account that the ruling of the Pechersky District Court of the city of Kyiv dated September 2, 2020 determined the procedure for executing the ruling of the same court dated February 9, 2017 via recovering $347 million from PrivatBank in favor of Surkis brothers' companies.

"The panel of judges recognized the validity of the risks for the applicant before the cassation court makes a decision in this case, as well as the likelihood of difficulties in turning the execution of the court decision if it is canceled by the Supreme Court," the press service said.

The press service of the Supreme Court said that, while satisfying the petition to suspend the execution of the ruling, the court does not assess the validity of the cassation appeal filed, but only establishes the existence of threats to ensure the balance of interests of the parties.

Tags: #surkis #court #privatbank
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:30 09.09.2020
Court award to collect $350 mln from PrivatBank in favor of Surkis' companies appealed – Justice minister

Court award to collect $350 mln from PrivatBank in favor of Surkis' companies appealed – Justice minister

15:57 08.09.2020
NABU initiates case against court verdict ruling to collect $350 mln from PrivatBank in favor of Surkis' companies

NABU initiates case against court verdict ruling to collect $350 mln from PrivatBank in favor of Surkis' companies

15:00 08.09.2020
Supreme Court leaves consideration of Sternenko case in Odesa

Supreme Court leaves consideration of Sternenko case in Odesa

10:39 08.09.2020
PrivatBank remains most profitable Ukrainian bank, Ukreximbank unprofitable in seven months

PrivatBank remains most profitable Ukrainian bank, Ukreximbank unprofitable in seven months

09:47 08.09.2020
Justice Ministry's bill to prevent recovery of $ 350 mln from PrivatBank registered in Rada

Justice Ministry's bill to prevent recovery of $ 350 mln from PrivatBank registered in Rada

17:58 07.09.2020
Finance Ministry to appeal Pechersky court decision in dispute between Surkis and PrivatBank by Sept 9

Finance Ministry to appeal Pechersky court decision in dispute between Surkis and PrivatBank by Sept 9

12:21 03.09.2020
President's Office denies meeting of Zelensky with Surkis brothers before Pechersky court's decision

President's Office denies meeting of Zelensky with Surkis brothers before Pechersky court's decision

11:41 03.09.2020
PGO reopens investigation of criminal proceedings with violations found by European Court of Human Rights

PGO reopens investigation of criminal proceedings with violations found by European Court of Human Rights

11:24 03.09.2020
Court orders enforcing funds collection and/or PrivatBank's property freeze if bank refuses to pay Surkis brothers

Court orders enforcing funds collection and/or PrivatBank's property freeze if bank refuses to pay Surkis brothers

09:23 03.09.2020
Finance ministry to challenge Pechersky district court's decision in $350 mln dispute between PrivatBank and Surkis brothers

Finance ministry to challenge Pechersky district court's decision in $350 mln dispute between PrivatBank and Surkis brothers

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky on situation in Donbas: now we are analyzing each fact in detail, there are again no combat losses, shelling after our soldier's death

Zelensky believes that Normandy Format leaders will meet after meeting of their advisors

TCG members agree on joint inspection near Shumy village with participation of OSCE coordinator representative

Chernivtsi local authorities plan to file lawsuit against govt for establising 'red' lockdown zone in city

Stepanov: Death rate from COVID-19 decreased by 30% since April

LATEST

Zelensky on situation in Donbas: now we are analyzing each fact in detail, there are again no combat losses, shelling after our soldier's death

Zelensky believes that Normandy Format leaders will meet after meeting of their advisors

TCG members agree on joint inspection near Shumy village with participation of OSCE coordinator representative

Chernivtsi local authorities plan to file lawsuit against govt for establising 'red' lockdown zone in city

Ryanair launches daily flights from Kyiv to Berlin from Oct 27

Telegram chatbot made available for Russia-occupied Crimea residents – President's Office

Health Ministry, USAID to cooperate on COVID-19 response, health care system development

Stepanov: Death rate from COVID-19 decreased by 30% since April

Danilov: Current education system in Ukraine doesn't take into account challenges of our time: COVID-19 epidemic, Russia's armed aggression

Ukraine registers 2,551 new cases of COVID-19, 45 deaths, 1,157 recoveries in past 24 hours – NSDC

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD