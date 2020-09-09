Telegram chatbot made available for Russia-occupied Crimea residents – President's Office

The representative office of Ukraine's president in Crimea together with the human rights organization KrymSOS and the Ukrainian Helsinki Human Rights Union have presented the CrimeaIsUAbot chatbot in Telegram, created for citizens living in Russia-occupied Crimea.

The CrimeaIsUAbot chatbot (t.me/CrimeaIsUaBot) allows you to receive instant 24/7 advice on obtaining a passport of a citizen of Ukraine, birth and death certificates in the occupied territory, and up-to-date information on the procedure for crossing the checkpoint.

"And this - with samples of documents to fill out and the ability to sign up in the queue for submission of documents," the message said.

The chatbot will be posted on the websites of relevant government agencies and public organizations. The list of topical questions that can be answered will be supplemented.

"The state should create tools that could bring administrative and other services as close as possible to the Crimeans. And this is not only about the fact that now you can visit the Center for the provision of administrative services on the administrative border. We are working on the introduction of online services," the office said.

An electronic queue is already functioning for submitting documents for obtaining a biometric passport or ID-card of a citizen of Ukraine, the conclusion of a declaration by a family doctor, and work continues on the online submission of documents for marriage registration, online notaries, travel documents for temporarily occupied territory for foreigners and documents for registration of acts of civil status, including births in temporarily occupied territories.

In addition, in the face of artificial restrictions on the part of the occupation administrations, work is also continuing on the development of online submission of documents to higher educational institutions for children from the occupied territories.