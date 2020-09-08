Facts

12:33 08.09.2020

No foreign country should teach us how to arrange administrative-territorial structure of our country – Kuleba

2 min read
No foreign country should teach us how to arrange administrative-territorial structure of our country – Kuleba

Changes in the administrative-territorial structure are exclusively internal to Ukraine, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said during a visit to Romania. He said that the reform allows national minorities to develop in the new administrative system.

"As for the administrative and territorial reform, this is exclusively a matter of internal policy. No country in the world will teach us how to arrange the administrative and territorial structure of our country. This reform is taking place in close cooperation with the EU, in compliance with European standards and with respect for the rights of persons who belong to national minorities. We had effective discussions on this matter with Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, and found those solutions that are balanced, and which retain full opportunities for national communities to develop in the new administrative system of Ukraine," Kuleba said at a joint press conference with the Romanian Foreign Minister in Bucharest on Tuesday.

Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu expressed the hope that in the course of the administrative and territorial reform in Ukraine the rights of the Romanian national minority will be ensured.

"I was informed about the decision of the Ukrainian authorities to create microdistricts, and I told my colleagues that we are very interested in ensuring the rights of the Romanian national minority," Aurescu said.

Tags: #kuleba #romania #ukraine
