Provocations by illegal armed groups in JFO zone obvious attempts to disrupt ceasefire regime in Donbas – Kuleba

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba notes that illegal armed groups committed provocations in the JFO zone, as a result of which one Ukrainian soldier was killed and another one was wounded.

"These are obvious attempts to disrupt the ceasefire regime and create significant obstacles to the peace process as a whole," he wrote on his Facebook page on Sunday evening.

The minister stressed that Ukraine stands for unconditional observance of the ceasefire regime.

"The path to peace and de-occupation of our territories is thorny, but it begins exactly when the weapon is silent," Kuleba added.

The minister also noted that in connection with the provocations, Ukraine has taken a number of urgent measures provided for by the Agreements of the Trilateral Contact Group dated July 22, 2020 on the introduction of a package of additional measures to support the ceasefire regime from July 27, 2020, "namely, it will immediately activate the coordination mechanism to respond to violations of the ceasefire regime with the assistance of the Joint Control and Coordination Center, and also informed the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine about the incident."