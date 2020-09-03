MFA on accusations of Ukraine meddling in Belarusian affairs: No need to look for enemies where there are none

Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has said accusations by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko against Ukraine for interfering in the internal Belarusian political processes are false and called on its Belarusian partners not to succumb to provocations.

"In connection with another false accusation of interference in the internal affairs of Belarus, voiced by Lukashenko, we call on our Belarusian friends and partners not to succumb to information provocations, so as not to fall into the trap of propaganda and fakes. There is no need to look for enemies where they do not exist," Ukraine's MFA said in a statement on Thursday.

The ministry said, "An exhaustive response" to accusations of certain politicians about Ukraine's alleged involvement in Belarusian affairs by organizing protests in Belarus was given a day earlier by Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, who, in particular, noted that Ukraine did not lead, does not lead and will not lead subversive activities against Belarus.

Earlier on Thursday, Lukashenko named the countries he says are interfering in the country's internal affairs and running protests.

"The situation in Belarus is more influenced by external interference in the internal affairs of the country and the management of protest actions from abroad ... It comes from Poland, the Czech Republic, Lithuania and Ukraine, which worries us most of all. You heard a statement yesterday by Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov, who openly - he is generally a very restrained person in this respect - said what is happening at the border," Lukashenko said.

Lavrov said that radical actions during demonstrations in Belarus were allegedly provoked and financed from Ukraine.

Kuleba denied these statements, calling them "nonsense," noting that "Russia, on the contrary, declares that it has already sent some of its specialists to Belarus and is ready to send them even more." Kuleba said Russia is trying to present "its little green men" in Belarus as Ukrainian extremists.