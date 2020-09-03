Facts

18:24 03.09.2020

MFA on accusations of Ukraine meddling in Belarusian affairs: No need to look for enemies where there are none

2 min read
MFA on accusations of Ukraine meddling in Belarusian affairs: No need to look for enemies where there are none

Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has said accusations by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko against Ukraine for interfering in the internal Belarusian political processes are false and called on its Belarusian partners not to succumb to provocations.

"In connection with another false accusation of interference in the internal affairs of Belarus, voiced by Lukashenko, we call on our Belarusian friends and partners not to succumb to information provocations, so as not to fall into the trap of propaganda and fakes. There is no need to look for enemies where they do not exist," Ukraine's MFA said in a statement on Thursday.

The ministry said, "An exhaustive response" to accusations of certain politicians about Ukraine's alleged involvement in Belarusian affairs by organizing protests in Belarus was given a day earlier by Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, who, in particular, noted that Ukraine did not lead, does not lead and will not lead subversive activities against Belarus.

Earlier on Thursday, Lukashenko named the countries he says are interfering in the country's internal affairs and running protests.

"The situation in Belarus is more influenced by external interference in the internal affairs of the country and the management of protest actions from abroad ... It comes from Poland, the Czech Republic, Lithuania and Ukraine, which worries us most of all. You heard a statement yesterday by Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov, who openly - he is generally a very restrained person in this respect - said what is happening at the border," Lukashenko said.

Lavrov said that radical actions during demonstrations in Belarus were allegedly provoked and financed from Ukraine.

Kuleba denied these statements, calling them "nonsense," noting that "Russia, on the contrary, declares that it has already sent some of its specialists to Belarus and is ready to send them even more." Kuleba said Russia is trying to present "its little green men" in Belarus as Ukrainian extremists.

Tags: #belarus #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:56 03.09.2020
Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response establishes new epidemic zoning from Sept 7: Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil, Chernivtsi in "red" zone

Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response establishes new epidemic zoning from Sept 7: Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil, Chernivtsi in "red" zone

16:53 03.09.2020
Ukraine ready for tough reaction to unfriendly actions of Belarus – Kuleba

Ukraine ready for tough reaction to unfriendly actions of Belarus – Kuleba

12:04 03.09.2020
Japan R&I upgrades Ukraine to B+

Japan R&I upgrades Ukraine to B+

09:14 03.09.2020
Ukraine sets new record of 54 deaths from virus, 2,430 new COVID-19 cases per day – NSDC

Ukraine sets new record of 54 deaths from virus, 2,430 new COVID-19 cases per day – NSDC

18:50 02.09.2020
Zelensky holds urgent meeting on forest wildfires in Kharkiv, Luhansk regions

Zelensky holds urgent meeting on forest wildfires in Kharkiv, Luhansk regions

15:36 02.09.2020
Premier demands rapid settlement of issue of Centrenergo's merger with rented state-run mines

Premier demands rapid settlement of issue of Centrenergo's merger with rented state-run mines

15:25 02.09.2020
Ukraine updates principles of strategic reforming of state-owned banks under IMF Stand-By Arrangement

Ukraine updates principles of strategic reforming of state-owned banks under IMF Stand-By Arrangement

09:52 02.09.2020
Ukraine records maximum number of COVID-19 patients per day: 2,495 new cases, 51 deaths, 1,015 recoveries

Ukraine records maximum number of COVID-19 patients per day: 2,495 new cases, 51 deaths, 1,015 recoveries

14:42 01.09.2020
Zelensky: nothing can replace real school, but we are ready for 'online school' in case of big wave of COVID-19

Zelensky: nothing can replace real school, but we are ready for 'online school' in case of big wave of COVID-19

13:50 01.09.2020
Deficit of Ukraine's consolidated balance of payment in July totals $88 mln

Deficit of Ukraine's consolidated balance of payment in July totals $88 mln

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response establishes new epidemic zoning from Sept 7: Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil, Chernivtsi in "red" zone

Ukraine ready for tough reaction to unfriendly actions of Belarus – Kuleba

Ukrainian armed forces fighter dies fighting fire in Luhansk region - JFO HQ

President's Office denies meeting of Zelensky with Surkis brothers before Pechersky court's decision

Special Representative of OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in Ukraine urges sides to make efforts to keep sustainable, comprehensive ceasefire in Donbas

LATEST

National Council on TV, Radio Broadcasting revokes license of Pryamiy FM radio station

Security part of Minsk accords starts operating, but not implemented yet – Kuleba

Ukrainian armed forces fighter dies fighting fire in Luhansk region - JFO HQ

President's Office denies meeting of Zelensky with Surkis brothers before Pechersky court's decision

Opposition Platform – For Life demands from Zelensky to ensure local elections in 18 merged territorial communities in Donbas

PGO reopens investigation of criminal proceedings with violations found by European Court of Human Rights

Special Representative of OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in Ukraine urges sides to make efforts to keep sustainable, comprehensive ceasefire in Donbas

Lviv region records 11 COVID-19 patient deaths over day, another three regions have five victims each – NSDC

G7 Ambassadors to Ukraine underscore need for transparent, politically neutral selection of heads of Ukraine's anti-corruption institutions

Wildfire area in Dvorichanske forestry increases to 400 ha – Emegency Service

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD