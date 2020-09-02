Facts

10:38 02.09.2020

Cabinet could set up ad hoc group on merger of Centrenergo and state mines on Sept 2

1 min read
Cabinet could set up ad hoc group on merger of Centrenergo and state mines on Sept 2

The Cabinet of Ministers intends to create an interdepartmental working group to work out the issue of defining a model of merger with the participation of state coal mining enterprises and PJSC Centrenergo.

The corresponding draft resolution, developed by the State Property Fund, is included in the agenda of a government meeting on Wednesday, September 2.

According to the draft document, the interdepartmental working group is to determine the model for the merger of state coal mining enterprises and Centrenergo within a month.

An explanatory note to the draft resolution notes that the creation of the working group is necessary to optimize the work of Centrenergo, which is the main consumer of coal from state-owned coal mining enterprises, to ensure the work of the domestic coal sales market and the smooth operation of state mines.

According to the authors of the document, the creation of the association will, in particular, help increase the investment attractiveness of Centrenergo in the context of future privatization, planned for 2021, and will also allow abandoning subsidies to the coal industry.

Tags: #centrenergo #cabinet_of_ministers
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:36 02.09.2020
Premier demands rapid settlement of issue of Centrenergo's merger with rented state-run mines

Premier demands rapid settlement of issue of Centrenergo's merger with rented state-run mines

11:18 01.09.2020
Groysman demands that Cabinet to restore 2019 govt decision on increasing teachers' salaries

Groysman demands that Cabinet to restore 2019 govt decision on increasing teachers' salaries

19:01 17.08.2020
Centrenergo will fully pay debts to state mines due to sale of its electricity by year end

Centrenergo will fully pay debts to state mines due to sale of its electricity by year end

14:09 06.08.2020
Price of DTEK's coal should include transport costs between coalmine and TPP, not cost of freight from the Netherlands – Centrenergo head

Price of DTEK's coal should include transport costs between coalmine and TPP, not cost of freight from the Netherlands – Centrenergo head

15:08 29.07.2020
Govt approves macroeconomic forecast with 4.6% GDP growth in 2021

Govt approves macroeconomic forecast with 4.6% GDP growth in 2021

14:36 22.07.2020
Cabinet sets up Ministry for Strategic Industries

Cabinet sets up Ministry for Strategic Industries

17:33 23.06.2020
Energy ministry has not yet reached agreements with Centrenergo on payments to coalmines for supplied coal – minister

Energy ministry has not yet reached agreements with Centrenergo on payments to coalmines for supplied coal – minister

11:24 18.06.2020
Rada fails to pass program of Shmyhal's government with only 207 supporting votes

Rada fails to pass program of Shmyhal's government with only 207 supporting votes

14:08 15.06.2020
Proposed changes to Cabinet's resolution on quarantine measures to determine conditions when Ukraine's regions can tighten restrictions - Stepanov at Zelensky meeting

Proposed changes to Cabinet's resolution on quarantine measures to determine conditions when Ukraine's regions can tighten restrictions - Stepanov at Zelensky meeting

12:18 15.06.2020
Ukraine's GDP could fall by up to 8% in 2020 – govt

Ukraine's GDP could fall by up to 8% in 2020 – govt

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky holds urgent meeting on forest wildfires in Kharkiv, Luhansk regions

Wildfire area in Dvorichanske forestry increases to 400 ha – Emegency Service

Premier demands rapid settlement of issue of Centrenergo's merger with rented state-run mines

Ukraine updates principles of strategic reforming of state-owned banks under IMF Stand-By Arrangement

Rada at first reading approves procedure for creating civil military administrations in merged territorial communities if CEC finds it impossible to hold local elections there - 240 votes

LATEST

Zelensky holds urgent meeting on forest wildfires in Kharkiv, Luhansk regions

Wildfire area in Dvorichanske forestry increases to 400 ha – Emegency Service

Ukraine updates principles of strategic reforming of state-owned banks under IMF Stand-By Arrangement

Tymoshenko on her COVID-19 disease: I managed to survive crisis state, but recovery is still far away

Rada at first reading approves procedure for creating civil military administrations in merged territorial communities if CEC finds it impossible to hold local elections there - 240 votes

Ukraine records maximum number of COVID-19 patients per day: 2,495 new cases, 51 deaths, 1,015 recoveries

High Council of Justice rules to return Venediktova's petition to dismiss District Administrative Court's head Vovk

Zelensky: nothing can replace real school, but we are ready for 'online school' in case of big wave of COVID-19

Deficit of Ukraine's consolidated balance of payment in July totals $88 mln

Belarus could close borders outside Brest, Grodno to western countries - Lukashenko

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD