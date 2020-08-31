Facts

17:28 31.08.2020

Zelensky hopes Rada to pass bill on nationwide referendum at second reading

Zelensky hopes Rada to pass bill on nationwide referendum at second reading

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed hope that the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine would pass the bill on nationwide referendum at second reading in the near future.

"We wrote the program together with the people. Together with the Ukrainian people we defeated old politicians. We promised the rule of the people through a referendum, and this is another important point of the program, which should be implemented. The first law, which is necessary for this, is ready for second reading and, I am sure, it will be considered soon by the Ukrainian parliament," the head of state said during a congress of the Servant of the People Party on Monday.

Zelensky emphasized that for the first time in the history of Ukraine the citizens will be asked about their opinion on the nationwide level.

"It is you who will form the agenda, decide on the key issues, what is good and what is bad, what the country needs and what it does not need. Together we will decide on all important and very complicated tasks, just like our forefathers did hundreds of years ago," he said.

