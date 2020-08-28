Ukraine didn't interfere, won't interfere in internal affairs of neighboring Belarus – Kuleba

Ukraine did not interfere, does not interfere and will not interfere in the internal affairs of neighboring Belarus, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said, commenting on the Russian president's statement that the detention of 33 Wagner members in Belarus is a joint operation of the Ukrainian and U.S. special services.

"Since in parallel the Russian Federation is actively communicating that it is sending its specialists to Belarus, that they are ready to send some law enforcement officers to Belarus, then, of course, the Russian president needs to somehow balance this indecent behavior towards Belarus and to show that he is not the only one trying to interfere in the internal affairs of Belarus. But I want to assure you once again that Ukraine did not interfere, does not interfere and will not interfere in the internal affairs of neighboring Belarus," the minister said at an online briefing on Friday, answering Interfax-Ukraine agency's question.