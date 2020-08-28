No reasons to severe diplomatic relations between Kyiv, Minsk now – Kuleba

Now, there are no grounds for severing diplomatic relations between Ukraine and Belarus, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"We do not break off relations with Belarus, we pause the preparation and holding of official meetings between our countries. But there is no reason for any break in diplomatic relations at the moment. Therefore, of course, we do not plan to resort to this step now, and the Belarusian ambassador continues to perform his functions here in Ukraine," the minister said at an online briefing on Friday.

Kuleba also noted that all official contacts between Ukraine and Belarus are paused "until the situation in Belarus stabilizes."

"This also includes the process of preparing for the [Ukrainian-Belarusian] Forum of Regions," added the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.