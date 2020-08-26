Facts

Kyivmiskbud to audit construction of residential complexes by construction financing funds managed by Arсada – Kyiv mayor

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has instructed Kyivmiskbud Holding Company to audit the Evryka, Patriotyka and Patriotyka on the Lakes residential complexes of the Construction Financing Fund managed by Arcada Bank in order to complete the construction of the facilities.

"Kyivmiskbud will conduct an audit on the completion of the residential complexes. According to its results, investors will be offered an algorithm for completing the construction of the residential complexes Evryka, Patriotyka and Patriotyka on the Lakes. I have already given the relevant instructions and I hope in a few months we will receive more detailed information about this," Klitschko said during a press conference on the situation with Bank Arcada.

