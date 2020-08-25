Russian-occupation forces in Donbas fired once from automatic grenade launcher over day – JFO HQ

"Since the beginning of the current day, in the area of the Joint Force Operation, one violation of the ceasefire by the Russian-occupation forces has been recorded. In particular, the enemy fired one shot from an automatic heavy-duty grenade launcher near Khutir Vilny. The armed provocation was unaimed and did not threaten the life and health of our defenders, so the military personnel of the Joint Forces did not open fire in response. There are no combat losses as a result of the enemy shot," the JFO said in the evening report on the situation in the area of its unit as of 17:30 on Tuesday.

In all other areas of responsibility of the Ukrainian units, the ceasefire regime was fully observed.

In addition, on Tuesday, in the area of responsibility of the Pivnich (North) task force, while moving between platoon strong points, as a result of an explosion by an unknown explosive device, two servicemen of the Joint Forces were wounded.