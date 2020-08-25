Arakhamia on Kravchuk's statement on water supplies to Crimea: No chances for Rada to take such decision

Chairman of the Servant of the People faction David Arakhamia has said there is no chance for the Verkhovna Rada to consider and make decisions on the resumption of water supply to Crimea.

"We are not planning to launch anything into Crimea. We respect Mr. Kravchuk, but Mr. Kravchuk is not in parliament now, and I think that now there is no chance in parliament to make such decisions and even consider them," he told reporters after an extraordinary meeting of the Verkhovna Rada on Tuesday.

Earlier, the head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) in Minsk, Leonid Kravchuk, said that Ukraine could resume water supply to the occupied Crimea if a humanitarian disaster occurs there.

"Ukrainians live there, and if suddenly there is some kind of humanitarian catastrophe related to water, we can give people water, but industrial enterprises, military bases – we will never do this," he said in an interview with Ukrainian Radio.