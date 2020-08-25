Facts

14:32 25.08.2020

Arakhamia on Kravchuk's statement on water supplies to Crimea: No chances for Rada to take such decision

1 min read
Arakhamia on Kravchuk's statement on water supplies to Crimea: No chances for Rada to take such decision

Chairman of the Servant of the People faction David Arakhamia has said there is no chance for the Verkhovna Rada to consider and make decisions on the resumption of water supply to Crimea.

"We are not planning to launch anything into Crimea. We respect Mr. Kravchuk, but Mr. Kravchuk is not in parliament now, and I think that now there is no chance in parliament to make such decisions and even consider them," he told reporters after an extraordinary meeting of the Verkhovna Rada on Tuesday.

Earlier, the head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) in Minsk, Leonid Kravchuk, said that Ukraine could resume water supply to the occupied Crimea if a humanitarian disaster occurs there.

"Ukrainians live there, and if suddenly there is some kind of humanitarian catastrophe related to water, we can give people water, but industrial enterprises, military bases – we will never do this," he said in an interview with Ukrainian Radio.

Tags: #crimea #kravchuk #verkhovna_rada #arakhamia
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:16 24.08.2020
Ukraine expects Germany to join intl platform on Crimea - Kuleba

Ukraine expects Germany to join intl platform on Crimea - Kuleba

17:57 20.08.2020
Kravchuk on Russia's ultimatum: I will never sign documents concerning Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity

Kravchuk on Russia's ultimatum: I will never sign documents concerning Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity

15:14 20.08.2020
Crimea to quickly return to Ukraine's jurisdiction if Kherson region to be prosperous – Zelensky

Crimea to quickly return to Ukraine's jurisdiction if Kherson region to be prosperous – Zelensky

10:03 20.08.2020
Kravchuk informs TCG on appeal to Rada about issue on compliance of decree on 2020 local elections with law on special procedure for local self-government in ORDLO

Kravchuk informs TCG on appeal to Rada about issue on compliance of decree on 2020 local elections with law on special procedure for local self-government in ORDLO

17:04 19.08.2020
At TCG meeting, Kravchuk promises to ask Rada to reconsider decree, which, according to ORDLO, violates Minsk agreements – Harmash

At TCG meeting, Kravchuk promises to ask Rada to reconsider decree, which, according to ORDLO, violates Minsk agreements – Harmash

14:54 19.08.2020
Razumkov signs order to convene extraordinary Rada session on Aug 25

Razumkov signs order to convene extraordinary Rada session on Aug 25

12:24 18.08.2020
Fokin to help establishing interaction, communication with all Donbas residents – Kravchuk

Fokin to help establishing interaction, communication with all Donbas residents – Kravchuk

15:46 17.08.2020
Kravchuk considers hopeless demand of Russian Federation to fix special status of ORDLO in Constitution of Ukraine

Kravchuk considers hopeless demand of Russian Federation to fix special status of ORDLO in Constitution of Ukraine

14:47 17.08.2020
Kravchuk in favor of establishing communication with Ukrainians living in temporarily occupied territories of Donbas

Kravchuk in favor of establishing communication with Ukrainians living in temporarily occupied territories of Donbas

13:44 17.08.2020
Kravchuk believes Russia wants peace in Donbas, but ready to resign as Ukrainian delegation head if Minsk process proves unpromising

Kravchuk believes Russia wants peace in Donbas, but ready to resign as Ukrainian delegation head if Minsk process proves unpromising

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky calls on rabbis of Ukraine to help avoid crowds during Rosh Hashanah celebrations in Uman

Industrial production fall in Ukraine slows to 4.2% in July 2020

Meeting of Normandy Four leaders' advisers is postponed due to business trip of adviser to French President – Zelensky's Office

Meeting of advisors to Normandy Four leaders previously scheduled for Aug 28 cancelled – source

Govt suggests extending adaptive quarantine in Ukraine until Nov 1 – meeting at Zelensky's office

LATEST

Zelensky calls on rabbis of Ukraine to help avoid crowds during Rosh Hashanah celebrations in Uman

Russian-occupation forces in Donbas fired once from automatic grenade launcher over day – JFO HQ

Industrial production fall in Ukraine slows to 4.2% in July 2020

Meeting of Normandy Four leaders' advisers is postponed due to business trip of adviser to French President – Zelensky's Office

Meeting of advisors to Normandy Four leaders previously scheduled for Aug 28 cancelled – source

Govt suggests extending adaptive quarantine in Ukraine until Nov 1 – meeting at Zelensky's office

Zelensky, Maas propose holding Normandy summit in late Sept

Ukraine reports 1,658 new COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths, 346 recoveries in past 24 hours

Donbas ceasefire should be solidified - German FM

U.S. rejects Russia's attempted annexation of Crimea - Pompeo

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD