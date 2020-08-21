Roshen has no relation to production of corn starch molasses – corporation

Roshen Confectionery Corporation has said that it has nothing to do with the production of corn starch molasses and, accordingly, denies violations related to the abuse of monopoly position in this market.

"Roshen has not yet received any official notification from the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU) on the grounds of abuse of monopoly position. After receiving official documentation from the AMCU on the start of the investigation, the corporation will grant maximum assistance to committee officials in providing the necessary data," the press service of the corporation told Interfax-Ukraine.

The corporation also said that in its work it complies with current legislation, cooperates in good faith with the AMCU, providing the necessary information, but does not understand what attitude the confectionery manufacturer may have to potential violations in the commodity market.

Roshen considers the allegations contained in the AMCU's information to be unfounded and untrue.