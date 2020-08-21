Facts

15:22 21.08.2020

Roshen has no relation to production of corn starch molasses – corporation

1 min read
Roshen has no relation to production of corn starch molasses – corporation

Roshen Confectionery Corporation has said that it has nothing to do with the production of corn starch molasses and, accordingly, denies violations related to the abuse of monopoly position in this market.

"Roshen has not yet received any official notification from the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU) on the grounds of abuse of monopoly position. After receiving official documentation from the AMCU on the start of the investigation, the corporation will grant maximum assistance to committee officials in providing the necessary data," the press service of the corporation told Interfax-Ukraine.

The corporation also said that in its work it complies with current legislation, cooperates in good faith with the AMCU, providing the necessary information, but does not understand what attitude the confectionery manufacturer may have to potential violations in the commodity market.

Roshen considers the allegations contained in the AMCU's information to be unfounded and untrue.

Tags: #roshen #amcu
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:53 21.08.2020
AMC initiates case against Roshen

AMC initiates case against Roshen

10:34 17.08.2020
Philip Morris pays UAH 1.2 bln fine imposed by AMCU

Philip Morris pays UAH 1.2 bln fine imposed by AMCU

11:59 30.07.2020
Competition agency accuses energy regulator of inaction on electricity market

Competition agency accuses energy regulator of inaction on electricity market

13:04 03.06.2020
DTEK considers preliminary conclusions of antitrust agency regarding violations in Burshtyn TPP area as unfounded

DTEK considers preliminary conclusions of antitrust agency regarding violations in Burshtyn TPP area as unfounded

12:32 18.02.2020
UAH 460 mln AMCU fine is unreasonable, said the Director of Imperial Tobacco in Ukraine

UAH 460 mln AMCU fine is unreasonable, said the Director of Imperial Tobacco in Ukraine

17:17 13.01.2020
Roshen will issue UAH 50 mln for development of National Cancer Institute

Roshen will issue UAH 50 mln for development of National Cancer Institute

18:41 21.12.2019
Dragon Capital to acquire Kyiv-based office complex on Kontraktova Square from Alfa-Bank

Dragon Capital to acquire Kyiv-based office complex on Kontraktova Square from Alfa-Bank

15:22 05.09.2019
AMCU obliges Ostchem Group to separate assets of nitrogen chemistry within 9 months

AMCU obliges Ostchem Group to separate assets of nitrogen chemistry within 9 months

10:38 09.08.2019
Antitrust agency imposes UAH 4.5 mln fine on Kropachov's companies for conspiracy at bids

Antitrust agency imposes UAH 4.5 mln fine on Kropachov's companies for conspiracy at bids

13:52 05.07.2019
Zelensky dismisses three state assignees of AMCU

Zelensky dismisses three state assignees of AMCU

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

German Foreign Minister to visit Ukraine on Independence Day

AMC initiates case against Roshen

Kholodnytsky makes order of his voluntary resignation from SAPO head post public, says SAPO, NABU fulfilling their mission

Kholodnytsky retires from SAPO

Ukraine detects 2,106 new cases of COVID-19 infection over past day, 23 deaths, 637 recoveries

LATEST

German Foreign Minister to visit Ukraine on Independence Day

Kholodnytsky makes order of his voluntary resignation from SAPO head post public, says SAPO, NABU fulfilling their mission

Kholodnytsky retires from SAPO

Ukrainians must go through 14 days of self-isolation after arriving in Slovenia

Ukraine detects 2,106 new cases of COVID-19 infection over past day, 23 deaths, 637 recoveries

Russia at TCG 'intensely pushes' political subjectivization of temporarily occupied areas, already speaks of 'ORDLO' delegation – Harmash

Zelensky stands for reform of villages

Kravchuk on Russia's ultimatum: I will never sign documents concerning Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity

TCG confirms meeting of advisors of heads of states participating in negotiations in Normandy format - Zelensky

FSB claims SBU tried to kidnap one of Donbas fighters from Russia

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD