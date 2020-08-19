Facts

14:56 19.08.2020

Damage from protests in Belarus already stands at $500 mln – presidential aide

1 min read
Damage from protests in Belarus already stands at $500 mln – presidential aide

Financial aide to the Belarusian president Valery Belsky has estimated the damage caused by the protests in the country at $500 million.

"The damage caused by the protests is not the 500,000 Belarusian rubles that have been spent on fixing flowerbeds and lawns. This damage already amounts to at least $500 million, while extended damage stands in the billions. The foundations of the foreign loan system that took years to form have been disrupted, the country's investment appeal has suffered, and sanctions are being discussed," Belsky, who has a doctorate in economics, said in an article published on the website of the Belarusian state-run news agency BelTA.

Tags: #belarus
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:04 19.08.2020
Lukashenko promises to dissolve Coordination Council of Belarusian opposition

Lukashenko promises to dissolve Coordination Council of Belarusian opposition

09:17 18.08.2020
Lukashenko says Merkel called him

Lukashenko says Merkel called him

17:10 17.08.2020
Ukraine's MFA summons its ambassador to Belarus home for consultations– Kuleba

Ukraine's MFA summons its ambassador to Belarus home for consultations– Kuleba

15:06 17.08.2020
Events in Belarus can significantly impact Ukraine - Zelensky at closed meeting with law enforcement agencies

Events in Belarus can significantly impact Ukraine - Zelensky at closed meeting with law enforcement agencies

12:03 17.08.2020
Delegations of Ukraine, UK, Baltic States to PACE condemn election violations, violence in Belarus, warn Russia against interference

Delegations of Ukraine, UK, Baltic States to PACE condemn election violations, violence in Belarus, warn Russia against interference

11:20 17.08.2020
Minsk showed that principle of mutual support of people of Ukraine, Belarus means nothing to it - Zelensky's Office

Minsk showed that principle of mutual support of people of Ukraine, Belarus means nothing to it - Zelensky's Office

11:16 17.08.2020
President's Office denies statement by Belarusian administration saying that Kyiv calls for new election in country

President's Office denies statement by Belarusian administration saying that Kyiv calls for new election in country

10:50 17.08.2020
Belarus to start missile troops, artillery exercise near Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant on Lithuanian border on Monday

Belarus to start missile troops, artillery exercise near Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant on Lithuanian border on Monday

10:43 17.08.2020
Tsepkalo announces creation of website listing personal data of members of election commissions who took part in ballot-rigging in Belarus, riot policemen who used force against protesters

Tsepkalo announces creation of website listing personal data of members of election commissions who took part in ballot-rigging in Belarus, riot policemen who used force against protesters

09:55 17.08.2020
Ukraine generally shares EU position on elections in Belarus – MFA

Ukraine generally shares EU position on elections in Belarus – MFA

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Razumkov signs order to convene extraordinary Rada session on Aug 25

Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response on Thurs to set different levels of epidemic danger, quarantine zones to be revised in 13 regions – Liashko

Ukraine sees new anti-record over past day: 1,967 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 812 recoveries, 28 deaths

Ukrainian, Israeli govts call on pilgrims to refrain from visiting Uman during Rosh Hashanah

Fokin to help establishing interaction, communication with all Donbas residents – Kravchuk

LATEST

Trump retweets purported audio of Biden call with Poroshenko

Razumkov signs order to convene extraordinary Rada session on Aug 25

Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response on Thurs to set different levels of epidemic danger, quarantine zones to be revised in 13 regions – Liashko

Ukraine should promote use of e-vehicles, create conditions for their production – Krykliy

Scandinavian airlines resume regular flights to Kyiv

Kuleba congratulates Freeland on her appointment as finance minister

Ukraine sees new anti-record over past day: 1,967 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 812 recoveries, 28 deaths

Flight with humanitarian aid from Ukraine to fly to Beirut on Wed morning - ambassador to Lebanon

Russian mercenaries continue observing ceasefire regime in Donbas

Danilov, Dutch Ambassador discuss cooperation in cybersecurity

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD