15:08 15.08.2020

Putin, Lukashenko discuss situation in Belarus, confident that all issues to be resolved soon – Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko discussed the events taking place in Belarus in a telephone call and express confidence that all issues would be resolved soon, the Kremlin press service said.

"Alexander Lukashenko informed about the situation in Belarus that developed following the presidential election. Both parties expressed confidence that all existing issues would be resolved soon, as long as the destructive forces seeking to do damage to mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries as part of the Union State do not use these issues," the Russian presidential press service said.

"Following the return of the 32 citizens previously detained in Belarus to Russia yesterday, close cooperation of the relevant agencies on this issue was commended," it said.

"The parties agreed to continue regular contacts at various levels and reiterated commitment to strengthen relations of alliance, which fully meets the fundamental interests of the fraternal peoples of Russia and Belarus," the press service said.

The phone call took place at the initiative of the Belarusian side.

