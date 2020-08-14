Facts

10:26 14.08.2020

Number of patients with COVID-19 jumps nationwide, in Kyiv

Over the past day, the number of active patients with coronavirus (COVID-19) disease has grown in 22 out of 24 regions of Ukraine and in Kyiv city, and only in Ternopil and Donetsk regions the number of patients has slightly decreased, the National Security and Defense Council's (NSDC) Coronavirus Epidemic Monitoring System (NSDC) said on its website on Friday morning.

The largest number of detected COVID-19 cases over the past day was recorded in Kharkiv (205), Lviv (184), Odesa (160) regions, in Kyiv city (158), Chernivtsi (154), Ivano-Frankivsk (143), Rivne (120) regions.

As reported, in Ukraine, as of Friday morning, August 14, another anti-record of COVID-19 cases with 1,732 new infected people per day was recorded. Some 581 people recovered and 19 people died from the virus. There are currently 39,064 patients with COVID-19 in Ukraine, 1,132 people more than the day before.

