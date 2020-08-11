Facts

14:55 11.08.2020

Belarusian Interior Ministry reports detention of over 2,000 people over past day

More than 2,000 people have been detained in Belarus over the past day for participating in unsanctioned protests, the Belarusian Interior Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"More than 2,000 people have been detained across the country, including those participating in unsanctioned public events," the statement said.

"On the night passing from August 10 to August 11, citizens were seen gathering in spots in a number of cities; the gatherings were the largest in Minsk, Brest, Mogilev, and Novopolotsk. Facts of open confrontation with officers of law enforcement, multiple attacks on police officers, and damage done to vehicles were registered. These illegal actions harmed 21 police officers and servicemen of the Internal Troops, and five of them have been hospitalized," the statement said.

Interfax-Ukraine
