Some 3,000 people detained for participating in unauthorized Aug 9 rallies in Belarus

Some 3,000 people have been detained in Belarus for participating in unauthorized rallies on August 9, the press service for the Belarusian Interior Ministry said on Monday.

"Groups of citizens were observed in the areas of polling stations and on central squares in 33 populated areas of the country in the late hours of August 9, 2020, and in the early hours of August 10, 2020. All in all, some 3,000 people were detained nationwide for participating in unauthorized rallies. Of these people, some 1,000 [were detained] in Minsk and more than 2,000 in other regions of the republic," the press service said.