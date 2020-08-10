Facts

Medvedchuk's trip to Crimea is 'very unacceptable step' by Ukrainian politician – Shmyhal

KYIV. Aug 10 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said that he has an extremely negative attitude to the stay of Head of the political council of the Opposition Platform – For Life party, MP Viktor Medvedchuk in Crimea temporarily occupied by Russia.

"I have a negative attitude. This is a very unacceptable step on the part of a Ukrainian politician, whoever he may be, whoever he is. Therefore, I have a critical negative attitude to this," the head of government said in an interview with Radio Liberty.

Earlier this week, Medvedchuk's press secretary Oleh Babanin confirmed to a correspondent of the Krym.Realii project that he had gone to the annexed Crimea.

"Viktor Medvedchuk is on vacation as a MP and is resting with his family in Crimea," he said.

