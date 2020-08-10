Facts

10:34 10.08.2020

Health Ministry presents plan for development of transplant system until 2023

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine has presented a strategy for the development of the transplant system until 2023.

At a daily briefing on Sunday, Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov presented the Ministry's large scale strategy for transplant medicine until 2023. As part of the presentation, he announced the main priorities of the ministry in this area.

"Increasing the number of transplants by developing cadaveric donation and expanding the types of organ transplantation, increasing the number of bone marrow transplants, developing the Transplant Coordination Center, ensuring the logistics of anatomical organs, in particular with the involvement of civil aviation, aviation transport of the State Emergency Service, vehicles of the National Police, and also professional development of domestic specialists are the priorities of the Ministry of Health," said the head of the Ministry of Health.

The document clearly identifies the problems in this area that impede the development of the field of organ transplantation and bone marrow transplantation: the lack of treatment protocols and clear indications for transplantation, a shortage of personnel with practical experience in transplantation, and the like. At the same time, the Ministry of Health has developed a clear mechanism for overcoming such problems and expects ambitious results.

"Already in 2021, we expect an increase in the number of kidney transplants by three times, liver - four times, heart - eight times," the minister said.

According to him, the implementation of the program has begun: today, 24 medical institutions are already participating in a pilot project for the development of a transplant system, and a few days ago, a pancreas transplant was carried out for the first time in Ukraine at Lviv City Clinical Hospital of Emergency Medicine.

The document also contains timelines for the introduction of innovations in each unit of such medical care: organ transplantation, bone marrow transplantation, transplant coordination and personnel policy, where the main goal is to form in Ukraine its own team for allo-BMT for adults. In addition, in order to train quality specialists, the Ministry of Health plans to include the diagnosis of brain death in the curricula for persons who have not received a scientific degree and in postgraduate training for doctors.

The Ministry of Health plans to significantly increase funding for a pilot transplant project already from 2021 - by UAH 483 million.

Tags: #transplantation #health_ministry
