Facts

09:26 10.08.2020

Ukrainian govt bans entry, exit to/from Crimea until late Aug – minister

3 min read
Ukrainian govt bans entry, exit to/from Crimea until late Aug – minister

The Ukrainian government has decided to temporarily close the checkpoints of entry into the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol and exit from it, Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers Oleh Nemchinov said following an extraordinary government meeting on Saturday.

This is linked to the instruction of the President of Ukraine to the Cabinet of Ministers to revise the mode of operation of the checkpoint of entry into the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol. The decision is aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19 on the territory of Ukraine, Nemchinov wrote in his Telegram channel.

"Thus, the work of checkpoints of entry into and exit from the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol will temporarily stop from 8:00 on August 9, 2020 until 8:00 on August 30, 2020, except for the passage of Ukrainian citizens and their families:

- whose place of residence is registered in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea or the city of Sevastopol in accordance with the procedure established by law, as well as their vehicles, cargo and other property – for entry;

- whose place of residence is registered in the manner prescribed by law outside the Autonomous Republic of Crimea or the city of Sevastopol, as well as their vehicles, cargo and other property – for exit; who agreed to self-isolate using the Diy vdoma application of the unified public website of electronic services from the moment of crossing the checkpoints of entry into the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol and exit from it;

- persons with the purpose of ensuring the protection of national interests or in connection with the fulfillment of international obligations, representatives of diplomatic institutions and humanitarian missions leaving the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, as well as their vehicles, cargo and other property," Nemchinov said, citing the decision of the Cabinet.

Exit from the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol for other categories of foreigners and stateless persons is provided in line with approval by the Ministry for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine, the minister of the Cabinet of Ministers said.

Exit from the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol and entry to it of citizens of Ukraine, if there are humanitarian grounds, is provided under a decision of the head of the State Border Guard Service in agreement with the Ministry for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine.

Tags: #crimea #government
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:01 10.08.2020
Ukraine must settle issue on legislative definition of indigenous status of Crimean Tatar people – Zelensky

Ukraine must settle issue on legislative definition of indigenous status of Crimean Tatar people – Zelensky

11:53 10.08.2020
Medvedchuk's trip to Crimea is 'very unacceptable step' by Ukrainian politician – Shmyhal

Medvedchuk's trip to Crimea is 'very unacceptable step' by Ukrainian politician – Shmyhal

11:25 10.08.2020
Ombudswoman asks Zelensky, Shmyhal to provide families of Ukrainian political prisoners with adequate social protection

Ombudswoman asks Zelensky, Shmyhal to provide families of Ukrainian political prisoners with adequate social protection

10:03 10.08.2020
Ukraine can resume water supplies to Crimea in case of humanitarian disaster, but only for population - PM Shmyhal

Ukraine can resume water supplies to Crimea in case of humanitarian disaster, but only for population - PM Shmyhal

13:20 08.08.2020
Ukrainian govt bans entry, exit to/from Crimea until late Aug

Ukrainian govt bans entry, exit to/from Crimea until late Aug

17:39 07.08.2020
Govt to consider option of transporting passengers with 50% of seats to avoid stopping transport in 'red' zone

Govt to consider option of transporting passengers with 50% of seats to avoid stopping transport in 'red' zone

13:11 07.08.2020
Ukraine hands over to Russia a list of 22 Crimean Tatars, whose release Zelensky discussed in his last conversation with Putin - Yermak

Ukraine hands over to Russia a list of 22 Crimean Tatars, whose release Zelensky discussed in his last conversation with Putin - Yermak

16:35 06.08.2020
Oppression of religious communities continues in occupied Crimea - Kuleba

Oppression of religious communities continues in occupied Crimea - Kuleba

12:28 06.08.2020
Panama promises to sanction Panamanian flagged ships entering closed ports of annexed Crimea – Enin

Panama promises to sanction Panamanian flagged ships entering closed ports of annexed Crimea – Enin

10:52 06.08.2020
Russia's infringement of believers' rights in Crimea is reason for toughening sanctions

Russia's infringement of believers' rights in Crimea is reason for toughening sanctions

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Kravchuk declares he is ready to negotiate with ORDLO's people who didn't participate in war, represent civil society

Ukraine must settle issue on legislative definition of indigenous status of Crimean Tatar people – Zelensky

It is impossible to hold local elections in ten communities of Donetsk, eight in Luhansk – CEC

Ukrainian citizen killed in explosion in Beirut

Ukraine can resume water supplies to Crimea in case of humanitarian disaster, but only for population - PM Shmyhal

LATEST

Ukraine's military intelligence should enhance strategic, operational work – Zelensky

Kravchuk declares he is ready to negotiate with ORDLO's people who didn't participate in war, represent civil society

Some 3,000 people detained for participating in unauthorized Aug 9 rallies in Belarus

One dead, dozens hurt as result of Minsk protests – rights activists

Lviv region crosses threshold of bed occupancy in medical institutions of first wave, second wave hospitals being opened – Stepanov

It is impossible to hold local elections in ten communities of Donetsk, eight in Luhansk – CEC

Health Ministry presents plan for development of transplant system until 2023

Ukrainian citizen killed in explosion in Beirut

Zelensky calls on Belarusian people to dialogue, maximum tolerance, indulgence, refusal from street violence

Time for government to mobilize to prevent second COVID-19 wave – President

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD