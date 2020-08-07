Facts

10:11 07.08.2020

Lukashenko on extradition of 'Wagner members' to Ukraine: no one extradites anyone until asking country to first establish guilt

1 min read
Lukashenko on extradition of 'Wagner members' to Ukraine: no one extradites anyone until asking country to first establish guilt

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko says that in order to extradite the fighters of the Russian private military campaign "Wagner" detained in Belarus to Ukraine, the Ukrainian side must prove their guilt.

"I have never had such a question to and I think it never will," Lukashenko said in an interview published Thursday, August 6 on the YouTube channel "Visiting Gordon," when answering the question whether he will transfer the detained fighters to Ukraine at the request of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"We have an international agreement with Russia and Ukraine. The bottom line is that the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, the Prosecutor General of Belarus, Russia, the law enforcement systems are in contact, they are working - I just told Zelensky about this, I’ll take an interest, I promised him that I’ll take an interest - they are working to ensure that there is a clear picture: no one will extradite anyone until the country that is asking, proves the guilt of these people, that this one killed someone, that they shot him, and so on," Lukashenko said.

Tags: #lukashenko #wagner
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:04 06.08.2020
Belarus not officially confirming its consent to transfer Wagner members to Ukraine – Kuleba

Belarus not officially confirming its consent to transfer Wagner members to Ukraine – Kuleba

11:48 06.08.2020
Lukashenko instructs to invite prosecutors general of Russia, Ukraine for proceedings with 'Wagner members' detained in Belarus

Lukashenko instructs to invite prosecutors general of Russia, Ukraine for proceedings with 'Wagner members' detained in Belarus

16:36 05.08.2020
Minsk to cooperate with Moscow, Kyiv on detained Russians' case – Lukashenko

Minsk to cooperate with Moscow, Kyiv on detained Russians' case – Lukashenko

11:31 31.07.2020
Ukraine to insist on extradition of Wagner PMC fighters detained in Belarus

Ukraine to insist on extradition of Wagner PMC fighters detained in Belarus

17:54 31.12.2019
Lukashenko, Medvedev agree on Russian fossil fuel deliveries to Belarus without contracts - Belarusian presidential press service

Lukashenko, Medvedev agree on Russian fossil fuel deliveries to Belarus without contracts - Belarusian presidential press service

11:44 11.10.2019
Lukashenko says important to prevent newly-elected Ukrainian authorities from being toppled

Lukashenko says important to prevent newly-elected Ukrainian authorities from being toppled

12:25 08.10.2019
Zelensky left one-on-one with Donbas – Lukashenko

Zelensky left one-on-one with Donbas – Lukashenko

16:37 04.10.2019
Lukashenko says Ukraine, Belarus have wherewithal to co-host Olympic games

Lukashenko says Ukraine, Belarus have wherewithal to co-host Olympic games

16:17 04.10.2019
Belarus, Ukraine discussing alternate routes for delivery of energy resources – Lukashenko

Belarus, Ukraine discussing alternate routes for delivery of energy resources – Lukashenko

15:14 04.10.2019
Zelensky: We have no closed topics with Lukashenko and Belarus

Zelensky: We have no closed topics with Lukashenko and Belarus

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Klitschko reports COVID-19 outbreak at Kyivkhlib, bakery closed for quarantine

Pivdenny seaport reports about storage of 9,600 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, says it's safe

Yermak hopes final lists for prisoner swap to be approved during next TCG meetings

Ukraine records 1,453 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

JFO HQ reports no enemy attacks in Donbas since midnight, no casualties over 11 days

LATEST

Ukraine hands over to Russia a list of 22 Crimean Tatars, whose release Zelensky discussed in his last conversation with Putin - Yermak

Klitschko reports COVID-19 outbreak at Kyivkhlib, bakery closed for quarantine

Pivdenny seaport reports about storage of 9,600 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, says it's safe

Yermak hopes final lists for prisoner swap to be approved during next TCG meetings

Ukraine records 1,453 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

JFO HQ reports no enemy attacks in Donbas since midnight, no casualties over 11 days

Zelensky calls on Shmyhal to assess impact of privatization or sale of strategic enterprises' shares on Ukraine's economic security

Oppression of religious communities continues in occupied Crimea - Kuleba

Zelensky orders Shmyhal to report on actions to prevent emergencies

Shmyhal orders check of ammonium nitrate storage conditions in Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD