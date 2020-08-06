Facts

16:23 06.08.2020

Zelensky orders Shmyhal to report on actions to prevent emergencies

 President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has asked Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal to inspect the handling of hazardous materials in Ukraine and take actions to prevent emergencies in the country, according to the Office of the President of Ukraine.

"I ask you to urgently assess of the state of handling hazardous and fire-extinguishing agents, explosive materials, products, waste, fertilizers, which, due to their intrinsic properties, can pose a threat to the life and health of people, the environment, if certain factors and circumstances are available, and based on the results of the work to take appropriate countermeasures," Zelensky said on a letter addressed to Shmyhal following the Beirut tragedy.

The head of state also noted the importance of drawing and adopting the necessary regulatory and legal acts that would make it possible to implement a set of urgent effective steps to prevent manmade disasters.

The prime minister must personally report on the results to the president.

