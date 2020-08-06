Facts

11:48 06.08.2020

Lukashenko instructs to invite prosecutors general of Russia, Ukraine for proceedings with 'Wagner members' detained in Belarus

2 min read
Lukashenko instructs to invite prosecutors general of Russia, Ukraine for proceedings with 'Wagner members' detained in Belarus

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has ordered that the prosecutors general of Russia and Ukraine be invited to Belarus to investigate the case of detained Russian citizens allegedly serving as members of the Wagner private military company.

"The president has ordered that the prosecutors general of Russia and Ukraine be invited to Belarus to investigate the situation of the detained militants. The president made the statement at today's meeting on the provision of security of the election campaign," the Belarusian state-run news agency BelTA reported.

Lukashenko said he had a long conversation on "those so-called 33 warriors" with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday.

"My stance was crystal clear: we have Belarusian laws, and they committed violations on the territory of Belarus. We know everything the Investigative committee has uncovered by now," he said.

"Everyone is concerned about this problem, as it is a serious one. The three of you [the prosecutors general] should take a look at international treaties, the multilateral agreements signed by us with the Russian Federation and Ukraine (after all, we have undertaken obligations for such situations, same as others), and our laws. The Investigative Committee chairman, acting together with the State Security Committee, will brief you on the operative information and the information provided by the investigators: there are the documents and the information on the table. The three of you will make a decision," Lukashenko said.

Tags: #belarus #lukashenko #wagner
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:04 06.08.2020
Belarus not officially confirming its consent to transfer Wagner members to Ukraine – Kuleba

Belarus not officially confirming its consent to transfer Wagner members to Ukraine – Kuleba

16:36 05.08.2020
Minsk to cooperate with Moscow, Kyiv on detained Russians' case – Lukashenko

Minsk to cooperate with Moscow, Kyiv on detained Russians' case – Lukashenko

18:29 31.07.2020
Ukraine to request Belarus about extradition of 28 detained militants – PGO

Ukraine to request Belarus about extradition of 28 detained militants – PGO

11:31 31.07.2020
Ukraine to insist on extradition of Wagner PMC fighters detained in Belarus

Ukraine to insist on extradition of Wagner PMC fighters detained in Belarus

16:09 30.07.2020
Minsk asking Kyiv to check involvement of detained fighters in commission of crimes in Ukraine – Ukraine's Embassy in Belarus

Minsk asking Kyiv to check involvement of detained fighters in commission of crimes in Ukraine – Ukraine's Embassy in Belarus

15:51 30.07.2020
Belarus and Ukraine to comprehensively strengthen border regime on jointly protected border sections

Belarus and Ukraine to comprehensively strengthen border regime on jointly protected border sections

12:58 30.07.2020
Ukraine to initiate extradition of militants detained in Belarus – SBU

Ukraine to initiate extradition of militants detained in Belarus – SBU

12:52 30.07.2020
Amid detention of Russians Minsk agrees with Kyiv to intensify interaction of border agencies

Amid detention of Russians Minsk agrees with Kyiv to intensify interaction of border agencies

11:13 30.07.2020
Militants detained in Belarus could be used to destabilize situation before presidential elections

Militants detained in Belarus could be used to destabilize situation before presidential elections

11:08 25.07.2020
Thousands attend rally organized by United Headquarters in Vitebsk, Belarus

Thousands attend rally organized by United Headquarters in Vitebsk, Belarus

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

JFO HQ reports no enemy attacks in Donbas since midnight, no casualties over 11 days

Zelensky calls on Shmyhal to assess impact of privatization or sale of strategic enterprises' shares on Ukraine's economic security

Oppression of religious communities continues in occupied Crimea - Kuleba

Zelensky orders Shmyhal to report on actions to prevent emergencies

Shmyhal orders check of ammonium nitrate storage conditions in Ukraine

LATEST

JFO HQ reports no enemy attacks in Donbas since midnight, no casualties over 11 days

Zelensky calls on Shmyhal to assess impact of privatization or sale of strategic enterprises' shares on Ukraine's economic security

Oppression of religious communities continues in occupied Crimea - Kuleba

Zelensky orders Shmyhal to report on actions to prevent emergencies

Shmyhal orders check of ammonium nitrate storage conditions in Ukraine

Court of Appeal overturns judgment on seizure Poroshenko's collection of paintings

President to submit bill increasing minimum wage to UAH 5,000 to Rada on Thursday

New head of Main Directorate of Intelligence of Defense Ministry intends to restore 'spirit' of Ukrainian intelligence service, reform it based on NATO standards

If it depended only on Ukraine, there would be principled ceasefire regime, it would be possible to move to next stages of ending war – Zelensky

Zelensky confirms Fokin's participation in TCG

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD