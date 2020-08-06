Lukashenko instructs to invite prosecutors general of Russia, Ukraine for proceedings with 'Wagner members' detained in Belarus

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has ordered that the prosecutors general of Russia and Ukraine be invited to Belarus to investigate the case of detained Russian citizens allegedly serving as members of the Wagner private military company.

"The president has ordered that the prosecutors general of Russia and Ukraine be invited to Belarus to investigate the situation of the detained militants. The president made the statement at today's meeting on the provision of security of the election campaign," the Belarusian state-run news agency BelTA reported.

Lukashenko said he had a long conversation on "those so-called 33 warriors" with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday.

"My stance was crystal clear: we have Belarusian laws, and they committed violations on the territory of Belarus. We know everything the Investigative committee has uncovered by now," he said.

"Everyone is concerned about this problem, as it is a serious one. The three of you [the prosecutors general] should take a look at international treaties, the multilateral agreements signed by us with the Russian Federation and Ukraine (after all, we have undertaken obligations for such situations, same as others), and our laws. The Investigative Committee chairman, acting together with the State Security Committee, will brief you on the operative information and the information provided by the investigators: there are the documents and the information on the table. The three of you will make a decision," Lukashenko said.