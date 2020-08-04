Facts

11:25 04.08.2020

'Terrorist' who threatened to blow up Kyiv business center is notified on suspicion, issue of imposing pretrial restraint is decided – prosecutor's office

'Terrorist' who threatened to blow up Kyiv business center is notified on suspicion, issue of imposing pretrial restraint is decided – prosecutor's office

A citizen of Uzbekistan who was in the building of the Leonardo business center in Kyiv and claiming that he has explosives in his backpack, was notified on suspicion of committing a terrorist attack, and now the issue of imposing a pretrial restraint in the form of detention is being decided, the Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv said.

"Under the procedural guidance of the prosecutor's office of the city of Kyiv, a citizen of Uzbekistan, who threatened an explosion at a bank in the center of Kyiv, was notified on suspicion of committing a terrorist attack, that is, a threat of an explosion that poses a danger to people's lives in order to violate public security and draw public attention to certain his views (Part 1 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the prosecutor's office said in a statement released on Tuesday morning.

Prosecutors said that the issue of imposing a pretrial restraint for the suspect in the form of detention is now being decided: "The relevant motion has been submitted for consideration to Pechersky District Court of Kyiv."

The pretrial investigation is carried out by the investigators of the SBU State Security Service Main Directorate in Kyiv and Kyiv region. The investigation establishes the motives for the commission of the crime.

As reported, at about noon Monday, a man entered the Universal Bank office in the Leonardo business center on the intersection of Volodymyrska and Khmelnytskoho streets in the center of Kyiv, said he had a bomb in his backpack and asked to call the police. The employees of the banking institution left the premises, and the department head volunteered to remain.

According to preliminary information, the terrorist was a citizen of Uzbekistan, a native of Samarkand, Sukhrob Karimov, born in 1988. He demanded access to media and live coverage to make a statement.

