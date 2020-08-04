Russia-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas three times over past day, one provocation from enemy's side recorded from beginning of current day – JFO HQ

Over the past day, Russia-occupation forces violated the ceasefire regime in Donbas three times, since the beginning of the current day provocation from the enemy has been recorded, Ukrainian military personnel have not suffered, the press center of the Joint Force Operation (JFO) headquarters said.

"For the ninth day in a row, since the ceasefire regime began to enter into force, there have been no combat losses or wounded persons from the Joint Forces. Servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other units of the defense forces continue to carry out their tasks as intended. Over the past day, three shelling by Russian-occupation forces was recorded," the JFO headquarters said in a morning report on its Facebook page on Tuesday.

The headquarters said that on Monday, August 3, in the morning, one provocative shot from an anti-tank grenade launcher was fired by the enemy near Pivdenne, and in the afternoon several indirect shots from small arms were heard near Maryinka. Another shot from a grenade launcher was head near Mayorsk.

"In all areas of the front, the ceasefire regime was fully maintained. Servicemen of the Joint Forces did not respond to deliberate provocations by the enemy. There were no combat losses or wounded persons among the personnel of the Joint Forces," the JFO press center said.

Since the beginning of the current day, one provocation has been recorded by Russian-occupation forces. "In the middle of the night, the enemy fired one shot from an under-barrel grenade launcher near the village of Pisky. In response to the provocation, our defenders did not open fire. The situation remains fully controlled by the Ukrainian servicemen," the JFO headquarters said.