16:56 31.07.2020

Group of U.S. senators introduces legislation on military aid to Ukraine

A group of U.S. senators representing both parties on the Foreign Relations Committee has prepared legislation on the allocation of $300 million in annual military financing to Ukraine, including the supply of lethal weapons.

"This legislation demonstrates to Ukraine, and to Russia, that the United States will stand by its friend throughout its democratic transition and in defense of its sovereignty and territorial integrity. This bill will strengthen Ukraine's defenses through military training and equipment and enhanced U.S. and European diplomatic support," Republican Jim Risch said at a committee meeting.

Democrat Jeanne Shaheen said that "the Kremlin's malign behavior against the U.S. and our transatlantic partners continues unabated, which is why ensuring our partners in the region have the ability to counter this aggression on the frontlines is so critical."

In addition to financial assistance, the legislation also provides for the administration's report on diplomatic support by the United States of Ukraine over the next five years, as well as Pentagon and the State Department providing a report on the potential and needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, a plan for the supply of U.S. security assistance to Ukraine.

The document recommends that the State Department form a working group on Ukraine together with the European allies and appoint a special envoy for Ukraine as the U.S. representative in the peace talks in the Normandy format, as well as promote dialogue between the Black Sea countries.

Tags: #usa #military #ukraine #financing
