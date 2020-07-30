Minsk asking Kyiv to check involvement of detained fighters in commission of crimes in Ukraine – Ukraine's Embassy in Belarus

Acting Head of the Ukrainian Embassy in Belarus Petro Vrublevsky and Foreign Minister of Belarus Vladimir Makei have discussed the detention of Russian mercenaries in the republic and the verification of their involvement in crimes in Ukraine.

"On July 30, 2020, at the invitation of the Belarusian side, a meeting was held between the interim head of the Ukrainian Embassy in the Republic of Belarus Petro Vrublevsky and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus Vladimir Makei. The Belarusian side informed about the situation around the detention of Russian mercenaries on the territory of the Republic of Belarus and addressed the Ukrainian side regarding verification of the involvement of the detainees in committing crimes in Ukraine," the Ukrainian Embassy in Belarus said on its Facebook page.