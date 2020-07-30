Facts

10:08 30.07.2020

Orban's visit to Ukraine to take place when conditions allow – ambassador

Ambassador of Hungary to Ukraine István Íjgyártó said that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán will visit Ukraine when conditions allow.

"I have no instructions to say that there is a date for the visit. However, I think that it will depend on conditions.

According to the diplomat, the agreement on the roadmap leading to the visit consisted of constant conversations between the two foreign ministers, Dmytro Kuleba and Péter Szijjártó "that will be the engines for the recovering or adjusting our relations."

"They agreed that some institutions should start working to identify problems, open the way for further negotiations, bilateral meetings. There are three most important of them. The first institution is the intergovernmental economic mixed commission, which was paralyzed due to this unpleasant situation in two countries, however this, they had a very long list of issues that could not be promoted," he said.

The second institution Íjgyártó named the mixed commission on minority issues, which is one of the oldest institutions between the two countries.

"The third ones are the most painful issues related to the use of language, and especially education. They should be turned to experts to discuss this problem as well. These are elements that helped pave the way for a meeting at the highest level," the ambassador said.

He said that the meeting of the co-chairs of the Ukraine-Hungary Commission on National Minorities on July 14 was absolutely timely and important, but it was mostly procedural and practical. Íjgyártó said that there has been no full session of this commission since 2011, and the meeting of the co-chairs since 2017.

"This is very encouraging it means that something has begun. Hungary has been accused several times that we are trying to internationalize this conflict. This is not the case. Now this process is starting, they have a partner. The Ukrainian side indicated that after several reorganizations they have difficulties with the formation of the necessary members of the commission, most of the national institutions related to minority issues are still being formed. They promised that the first members from the Ukrainian side will be appointed in August or September. Therefore, there is a possibility that the commission will be able to meet in autumn.

Speaking about when to expect a meeting of the education commission," he said.

Íjgyártó said that the education ministries of both countries will soon agree on when they can hold a meeting.

