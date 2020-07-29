Facts

17:02 29.07.2020

Kravchuk on participation in Ukrainian delegation to TCG: when I am officially offered, I will make decision

Kravchuk on participation in Ukrainian delegation to TCG: when I am officially offered, I will make decision

First President of Ukraine (1991-1994) Leonid Kravchuk said that at the moment he had not received an official offer from the current head of state to participate in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) for the settlement of the conflict in Donbas.

"President Zelensky named both my candidacy and Reznikov's candidacy. I highly appreciate Reznikov, he is a professional and he has been dealing with that issue for a long time. If he is appointed, it will be great. When I am officially offered, and I make a decision, then it will be possible to talk about it. How can I decide when I have not had an offer?" Kravchuk said.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that current first deputy head of the Ukrainian delegation, Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov, first President of Ukraine Leonid Kravchuk may become the new head of the Ukrainian delegation to the TCG on resolving the situation in Donbas, and a number of other candidates are also being considered.

