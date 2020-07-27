Khomchak calls not to succumb to provocations, hybrid manifestations of panic

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Ruslan Khomchak said that he is pleased with the progress of preparations for a full and comprehensive ceasefire on the disengagement line in Donbas, and also urges not to succumb to information provocations and hybrid manifestations of panic.

"For the second day in a row, I have been working in the area of ​​the Joint Force Operation and I am pleased with the progress of preparations for a complete and comprehensive ceasefire on the contact line," Khomchak said in a statement released on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Sunday, July 26.

The commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said once again that the measures of a complete and comprehensive ceasefire do not deprive servicemen, in the case of agreements violation by the enemy, the right to act in accordance with the norms of international law and national legislation of Ukraine in the event of not only offensive, but also provocative actions, sabotage and reconnaissance operations endangering life and health of military personnel, civilians, damage or destruction of infrastructure.

In this context, Khomchak said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are ready to give a proper rebuff to the enemy in case of violation of the agreements, for which appropriate additional reserves have been created.

"I urge you not to succumb to controlled provocations, hybrid manifestations of panic, to remain calm and unite around your Army and its defenders. The Armed Forces of Ukraine will always be loyal to the Ukrainian people and, I hope that this large fundamental attempt to ensure a global ceasefire will give an opportunity for our politicians and diplomats, strengthening the defense capability of the state, move on to achieve the long-awaited peace," the JFO headquarters said in the statement.