Russia-occupation forces in Donbas fire on UAF's 36th Marine Brigade units - JFO commander

Russia-occupation forces fired on units of the 36th Separate Brigade of Ukraine's Naval Forces using small arms, anti-tank grenade launchers and heavy machine guns after midnight on July 27. No casualties were reported, according to Joint Forces Operation (JFO) Commander Lieutenant General Volodymyr Kravchenko.

"The situation on the contact line is stable and controllable. Unfortunately, at 00:20-00:45, the enemy fired small arms, anti-tank grenade launchers, and heavy machine guns at the 36th separate brigade of the Marine Corps. There are no casualties. Our units have not responded yet. The shelling that took place at night posed no threat to the life and health of the personnel," he said at a briefing on Monday.

As reported, in accordance with the decision of the Trilateral Contact Group of July 22, a full and comprehensive ceasefire in Donbas came into force from 00:01 on July 27.