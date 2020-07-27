Facts

12:54 27.07.2020

Russia-occupation forces in Donbas fire on UAF's 36th Marine Brigade units - JFO commander

1 min read
Russia-occupation forces in Donbas fire on UAF's 36th Marine Brigade units - JFO commander

Russia-occupation forces fired on units of the 36th Separate Brigade of Ukraine's Naval Forces using small arms, anti-tank grenade launchers and heavy machine guns after midnight on July 27. No casualties were reported, according to Joint Forces Operation (JFO) Commander Lieutenant General Volodymyr Kravchenko.

"The situation on the contact line is stable and controllable. Unfortunately, at 00:20-00:45, the enemy fired small arms, anti-tank grenade launchers, and heavy machine guns at the 36th separate brigade of the Marine Corps. There are no casualties. Our units have not responded yet. The shelling that took place at night posed no threat to the life and health of the personnel," he said at a briefing on Monday.

As reported, in accordance with the decision of the Trilateral Contact Group of July 22, a full and comprehensive ceasefire in Donbas came into force from 00:01 on July 27.

Tags: #russias_aggression #jfo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:47 27.07.2020
Russia does not want to guarantee ceasefire in Donbas, knows that is responsible for it – Reznikov

Russia does not want to guarantee ceasefire in Donbas, knows that is responsible for it – Reznikov

11:14 27.07.2020
New ceasefire in Donbas starts after Russia-occupation forces open fire on Ukrainian positions 13 times on Sunday, wounding one

New ceasefire in Donbas starts after Russia-occupation forces open fire on Ukrainian positions 13 times on Sunday, wounding one

09:57 27.07.2020
Ukrainian troops set up additional reserve forces in Donbas to retaliate in case of violating ceasefire

Ukrainian troops set up additional reserve forces in Donbas to retaliate in case of violating ceasefire

10:27 24.07.2020
Russian-led forces fire eight times at Ukrainian positions in Donbas - JFO HQ

Russian-led forces fire eight times at Ukrainian positions in Donbas - JFO HQ

18:15 22.07.2020
Russian-led forces violate silence regime six times in Donbas on Wed

Russian-led forces violate silence regime six times in Donbas on Wed

13:22 21.07.2020
Russian-led forces hand over to Ukraine another unidentified body - JFO HQ

Russian-led forces hand over to Ukraine another unidentified body - JFO HQ

10:19 21.07.2020
JFO HQ reports one KIA, one WIA amid 17 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

JFO HQ reports one KIA, one WIA amid 17 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

18:18 20.07.2020
Deceased, who was returned by Russian-led forces on July 17, is a military medic from Estonia – DNA test

Deceased, who was returned by Russian-led forces on July 17, is a military medic from Estonia – DNA test

14:40 20.07.2020
Ukrainian military killed while performing battle mission in Donbas near Shumy village

Ukrainian military killed while performing battle mission in Donbas near Shumy village

12:30 18.07.2020
No casualties reported among 18 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

No casualties reported among 18 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Russia does not want to guarantee ceasefire in Donbas, knows that is responsible for it – Reznikov

Sea Breeze 2020 exercises showed high level of compatibility, readiness to fulfill common tasks of their participants

Moscow cannot serve as guarantor of ceasefire in Donbas – Kremlin

Ankara receives updated lists of Ukrainian political prisoners held in Russia - Turkish Ambassador

NCCC detects data leakage from Cloudflare service threatening security of public, private resources

LATEST

Sea Breeze 2020 exercises showed high level of compatibility, readiness to fulfill common tasks of their participants

Two of three Ukrainians think country moving in wrong direction, 60% note worsening economic situation - Rating survey

Moscow cannot serve as guarantor of ceasefire in Donbas – Kremlin

Ankara receives updated lists of Ukrainian political prisoners held in Russia - Turkish Ambassador

Ankara, Kyiv discussing joint development, production of Bayraktar drones in Ukraine – Turkish ambassador

NCCC detects data leakage from Cloudflare service threatening security of public, private resources

Zelensky in phone talk with Putin says about the need to free Ukrainian citizens in ORDLO, Crimea, Russia, raises issue of release of Crimean Tatar Suleymanov

Zelensky, Putin note importance of successful implementation of Paris agreements for next Normandy format summit in Berlin

Zelensky, Putin discuss law on special procedure for local self-government in ORDLO, decentralization law amending Ukraine's Constitution

Ukraine records 807 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, 315 recoveries, 11 deaths

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD