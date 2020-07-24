Facts

Media law should preserve freedom of speech in Ukraine – Razumkov

The law on media should preserve freedom of speech, chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov said.

"The law on media should preserve, first of all, what is a great achievement of Ukraine, and this is freedom of speech. It was, it is, and I am sure it should be so in the future," Razumkov said on the air of the Ukraine 24 TV channel on Friday.

According to the speaker, he, like many other deputies, has questions about this bill.

"There are correct and right things, but there are also issues that, despite the fact that it has been finalized, may need to be corrected," Razumkov said.

