Facts

17:59 23.07.2020

EU will continue supporting Ukraine – Dombrovskis

2 min read
EU will continue supporting Ukraine – Dombrovskis

The European Union used to support and will continue to support Ukraine, said Valdis Dombrovskis, European Commission Executive Vice President.

He told reporters in Brussels on Thursday after a meeting with Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal that the EU continues to support Ukraine politically, supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country, financially, and through sectoral cooperation. He said the EU will continue fruitful cooperation with Ukraine.

Dombrovskis emphasized that the first foreign visit of the Ukrainian Prime Minister was to Brussels, adding that this demonstrates very strong ties and cooperation between Ukraine and the EU.

The Executive Vice President noted that during the meeting, the parties discussed in detail the financial support which the EU has already provided, urgent assistance related to the COVID-19 crisis, and also signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the provision of macro-financial assistance of EUR 1.2 billion, which is, in his opinion, a strong signal of continuing close cooperation between Ukraine and the EU.

According to Dombrovskis, the issue of the agenda of reforms of the Ukrainian government was also discussed. He said the EU welcomes its (government's) commitment (to carry out reforms). From the EU side, the issue of the independence of the Central Bank of Ukraine, which is important not only for the financial stability of Ukraine, but also for further joint successful cooperation, was noted.

Speaking about the conditions that Ukraine must fulfill in order to receive the second tranche of macro-financial assistance, the Executive Vice President expressed confidence that they can be fulfilled by the end of this year, and said that they are related to the continuation of the reforms that Ukraine has undergone in previous years. As an example, Dombrovskis named reforms in the field of governance and the rule of law, public funding, and entrepreneurship.

Tags: #eu #dombrovskis
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:06 23.07.2020
Ukraine wants the topic of updating Association Agreement to be the main one at Ukraine-EU summit – PM

Ukraine wants the topic of updating Association Agreement to be the main one at Ukraine-EU summit – PM

15:13 23.07.2020
Ukraine signs memorandum with EU on receiving macrofinancial aid of EUR 1.2 bln

Ukraine signs memorandum with EU on receiving macrofinancial aid of EUR 1.2 bln

13:04 15.07.2020
Cabinet to confer with business on improvements to Ukraine-EU Association Agreement

Cabinet to confer with business on improvements to Ukraine-EU Association Agreement

15:08 14.07.2020
Zelensky congratulates Croatia's EU Council presidency

Zelensky congratulates Croatia's EU Council presidency

16:19 11.07.2020
EU Delegation to Ukraine urges Verkhovna Rada to adopt bill on media in first reading during current parliamentary session

EU Delegation to Ukraine urges Verkhovna Rada to adopt bill on media in first reading during current parliamentary session

15:24 08.07.2020
Ukraine to review Energy Strategy harmonizing document with European Green Deal – official

Ukraine to review Energy Strategy harmonizing document with European Green Deal – official

17:10 02.07.2020
EU says NBU governor's resignation is 'a worrying signal' – statement

EU says NBU governor's resignation is 'a worrying signal' – statement

17:06 01.07.2020
EU does not recognise holding of vote by Russia in Ukrainian Crimea on amendments to Constitution

EU does not recognise holding of vote by Russia in Ukrainian Crimea on amendments to Constitution

15:17 30.06.2020
Stefanyshyna announces start of dialogue on EU-Ukraine Association Agreement's renewal at end of July

Stefanyshyna announces start of dialogue on EU-Ukraine Association Agreement's renewal at end of July

12:11 30.06.2020
Ukraine will be able to get sixth macro-financial assistance from EU, if necessary – Stefanyshyna

Ukraine will be able to get sixth macro-financial assistance from EU, if necessary – Stefanyshyna

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Court arrests 'Lutsk hostage taker' without setting bail

Ukraine wants the topic of updating Association Agreement to be the main one at Ukraine-EU summit – PM

Rada's resolution on local elections on Oct 25 comes into force

In Poltava, terrorist with grenade exchanges police officer taken hostage for head of regional police department, is trying to leave city

OSCE Special Representative in TCG says what measures envisage agreement on ceasefire in Donbas

LATEST

Court arrests 'Lutsk hostage taker' without setting bail

Zelensky signs law on land use planning

Rada's resolution on local elections on Oct 25 comes into force

In Poltava, terrorist with grenade exchanges police officer taken hostage for head of regional police department, is trying to leave city

TCG's humanitarian working group confirms readiness for simultaneous opening of two extra entry-exit checkpoints by Nov 10, 2020 – Grau

OSCE Special Representative in TCG says what measures envisage agreement on ceasefire in Donbas

Russians in Trilateral Contact Group demand that Kyiv cancels resolution adopted by Rada on local elections, Ukrainian side refuses

Ukrainian side in TCG hands over lists for mutual release of detainees, expects other side to do likewise – President's office

Ukraine records 856 new COVID-19 cases over past day, 828 recovered, 17 new victims of virus – NSDC

Agreements on new measures to observe ceasefire from July 27 in Donbas reached in Minsk - president's office

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD