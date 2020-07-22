Russian-led forces violate silence regime six times in Donbas on Wed

Russia-occupation forces in Donbas fired on Ukrainian positions six times on Wednesday, two servicemen wounded, he press service of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) headquarters has said.

"On July 22, Russia-occupation force violated the ceasefire regime six times. The enemy continues to use heavy weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements," the JFO headquarters said on its Facebook page.

In particular, in the area of responsibility of the Pivnich (North) task group, the enemy mounted attacks from 120-mm mortars at Ukrainian positions near the settlement of Mayorsk. The enemy also opened fired using grenade launchers and machine guns at the strong positions of the Ukrainian defenders near Khutir Volny.

In the area of responsibility of the Skhid (East) task group, the enemy attacked Ukraine's positions near the settlement of Maryinka and Lebedynske using grenade launchers of various types and large-caliber machine guns. Against the defenders of the settlement of Bohdanivka, Russian mercenaries used an unmanned aerial vehicle, from which dropped a VOG-25 grenade launcher.

"During the current day, as a result of enemy shelling, two defenders from the United Forces were wounded. They were promptly taken to medical institutions and provided with the help of doctors," the JFO said in the statement.