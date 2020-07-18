Facts

17:05 18.07.2020

Danishevska: I hope there will be no claims to legitimacy of Supreme Court after Constitutional Court's decision

Head of the Supreme Court of Ukraine Valentyna Danishevska admits the possibility of intensifying the investigation of the case of the allegedly unlawful appointment of judges of the Supreme Court, but emphasizes that after the decision of the Constitutional Court the issue of legitimacy of the appointment of judges is not subject to discussion.

In an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine, answering the question whether she admits that the case of the allegedly illegal appointment of judges of the Supreme Court will be developed, given the intensification of cases in which the fifth president Petro Poroshenko appears, Danishevska said: "Given that what they write in the media, such initiatives are possible."

She recalled that at the beginning of the work of the Supreme Court there were statements, including from lawyers, about the alleged illegitimacy of the Supreme Court.

"But after the decision of the Constitutional Court, I hope that there will be fewer such reproaches or they will be absent at all, because the Constitutional Court put an end to this discussion: only the Supreme Court works in Ukraine, its activities, the appointment of judges are legitimate and consistent with the Constitution," said Danishevska.

