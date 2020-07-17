Ukraine faces 809 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 838 recoveries, 11 deaths

In Ukraine, as of Friday morning, 809 new cases of COVID-19 were detected, 838 people from among the previously sick recovered, 11 patients died, Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov said at a briefing.

According to him, there are 65 children and 132 doctors among the sick. Some 211 people were hospitalized.

The cumulative number of coronavirus cases reached 57,264 in Ukraine on Friday morning, including 29,769 recoveries and 1,456 deaths. The number of active cases currently stands at 26,039, which is 40 less than the day before.