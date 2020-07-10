Ukraine reports 1,016 recoveries of COVID-19 cases, 819 cases of disease, 18 deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine registered a total of 819 new cases of new coronavirus (COVID-19) as of Friday morning, simultaneously with a record number of recoveries (1,016), 18 people died, Health Minister of Ukraine Maksym Stepanov told a press briefing.

Ukraine reported 810 new COVID-19 cases on July 9, 807 on July 8, 564 on July 7, 543 on July 6, and 823 of new infected on July 5.

According to the minister, 214 of ill people were hospitalized. The disease was confirmed for 67 children and 65 medical workers.

He also said that 1,016 of recovered people over 24 hours was a record indicator for Ukraine and said "it was a very good piece of news".

Over the past day, the largest number of active cases per 100,000 population were recorded in Zakarpattia, Lviv, Rivne regions and Kyiv.