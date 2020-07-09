Facts

09:29 09.07.2020

Ukraine reports 810 new COVID-19 cases, 655 recoveries, 21 deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine registered a total of 810 new cases of new coronavirus (COVID-19) as of Thursday morning, 665 recoveries and 21 deaths, Health Minister of Ukraine Maksym Stepanov told a press briefing.

Ukraine reported 807 new COVID-19 cases on July 8, 564 on June 7, 543 on June 6, 823 on June 5, and 914 of new infected on July 4.

According to the minister, 222 of ill people were hospitalized. The disease was confirmed for 48 children and 56 medical workers

Ukraine has detected a total of 51,224 coronavirus cases by Thursday morning, including 23,784 recoveries and 1,327 deaths.

The number of active cases currently stands at 26,113, which is 124 cases more than the day before.

Over the past day, the largest number of active cases per 100,000 population were recorded in Lviv region (119 cases), Zakarpattia (89), Rivne (76) regions and Kyiv (93 cases).

13:01 09.07.2020
Ukrainian serviceman killed, another three wounded in Donbas – JFO HQ

12:59 09.07.2020
TCG backs Ukraine's position on possibility of opening two new entry-exit checkpoints in Luhansk region for four months – President's office

12:56 09.07.2020
OSCE notes Ukraine's stance in TCG on legal aspects of resolving international conflict in Donbas as constructive – President's office

12:44 09.07.2020
TCG receives security guarantees for flight by State Emergency Service of Ukraine to fight wildfires in Luhansk region – President's office

15:24 08.07.2020
Ukraine to review Energy Strategy harmonizing document with European Green Deal – official

15:07 08.07.2020
Financial stability in Ukraine to be kept even with second wave of COVID-19 – Raiffeisen Bank Aval head

14:03 08.07.2020
US Congress may increase military aid to Ukraine by $25 mln

10:15 08.07.2020
Turkey hopes to service up to 100,000 tourists from Ukraine in July

09:19 08.07.2020
Ukraine exports record 57 mln tonnes of grain in 2019/20 agri-year

15:55 07.07.2020
Ukraine asks EC, Energy Community Secretariat for help in conflict with Slovakia's gas TSO – head of Gas TSO of Ukraine

