Ukraine reports 810 new COVID-19 cases, 655 recoveries, 21 deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine registered a total of 810 new cases of new coronavirus (COVID-19) as of Thursday morning, 665 recoveries and 21 deaths, Health Minister of Ukraine Maksym Stepanov told a press briefing.

Ukraine reported 807 new COVID-19 cases on July 8, 564 on June 7, 543 on June 6, 823 on June 5, and 914 of new infected on July 4.

According to the minister, 222 of ill people were hospitalized. The disease was confirmed for 48 children and 56 medical workers

Ukraine has detected a total of 51,224 coronavirus cases by Thursday morning, including 23,784 recoveries and 1,327 deaths.

The number of active cases currently stands at 26,113, which is 124 cases more than the day before.

Over the past day, the largest number of active cases per 100,000 population were recorded in Lviv region (119 cases), Zakarpattia (89), Rivne (76) regions and Kyiv (93 cases).