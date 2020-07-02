Facts

15:51 02.07.2020

Ukraine's Finance Minister expects quick stabilization of markets after NBU governor's resignation

1 min read
Ukraine's Finance Minister expects quick stabilization of markets after NBU governor's resignation

After the resignation of the governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), Yakiv Smolii, the markets will rapidly stabilize, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko has said.

"I believe that there is no reason to worry about the exchange rate due to the resignation of the official, because we may see some kind of turbulence in the market, but I believe that appropriate decisions will be made and probably already in the near future everything will calm down," Marchenko told reporters in Kyiv.

He emphasized that the resignation of Smolii would not change the situation in the foreign exchange market.

Tags: #ukraine #finance_minister #nbu #smolii #marchenko
