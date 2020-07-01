Facts

13:54 01.07.2020

About 30,000 viewers watch online MH17 court hearings

2 min read
From 20,000 to 30,000 people watch the online trial of the downed flight МН17, mainly from Ukraine, Russia and the Netherlands.

The relevant information was provided to the Interfax-Ukraine agency by the court's press service.

"We know that from 20,000 to 30,000 people open live broadcast every sessional day," the court said.

Speaking about the countries from which the viewing is carried out, the press service noted that hearings are viewed from 50 to 60 countries, which varies each time.

As reported, on July 17, 2014, the MH17 flight was shot down over Donbas, killing all 298 people on board. Two-thirds of passengers are citizens of the Netherlands. Citizens of Malaysia, Australia, Indonesia, the UK, Belgium, the United States, Germany, the Philippines, Canada and New Zealand were also on board.

Charges have been brought against three Russians and one Ukrainian: Igor Girkin, Oleg Pulatov, Sergey Dubinsky and Leonid Kharchenko. They are accused of playing a leading role in organizing and supporting role in deploying the Buk air defense system, from which the plane was downed.

Investigation of the causes of the disaster is conducted by the Joint Investigation Team (JIT), which includes representatives of law enforcement agencies of Ukraine, the Netherlands, Belgium, Australia and Malaysia. In September 2016, the group released conclusions that the airliner was shot down by a missile launched from Buk air defense systems, and a year ago announced that Buk belonged to the Russian 53rd anti-aircraft missile brigade deployed in Kursk.

Tags: #mh17 #court
