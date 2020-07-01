Facts

09:46 01.07.2020

Ukraine reports 664 new COVID-19 cases, 433 recoveries, 14 deaths in past 24 hours

The growth of new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases has slowed down in Ukraine as of Wednesday morning: a total of 664 new cases, 433 recoveries and 14 deaths from the disease were registered in the country in the past 24 hours, Health Minister of Ukraine Maksym Stepanov told a press briefing.

Ukraine reported 706 new COVID-19 cases on June 30, 646 on June 29, 917 on June 28, 948 on June 27, the all-time high of 1,109 new cases on June 26.

According to the Health Ministry's Public Health Center, Ukraine has detected a total of 44,998 coronavirus cases by Wednesday morning, including 19,548 recoveries and 1,173 deaths.

The number of active cases currently stands at 24,277, which is 217 cases more than the day before.

Over the past day, the largest number of active cases per 100,000 population were recorded in Chernivtsi (305.2), Lviv (184.5) and Rivne (164.7) regions.

As of July 1, a total of 4,848 people were hospitalized, 97 of them are connected to lung ventilators. The disease was confirmed for 3,270 children and 6,765 medical workers, of which some 4,094 medical workers have recovered.

