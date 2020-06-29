Belarus reports another 380 Covid-19 cases, six deaths

Belarus has registered 61,475 people with positive tests for SARS-CoV-2 infection that causes the coronavirus disease Covid-19, as of June 28, the Belarusian Ministry of Health said on Sunday.

The republic has registered another 380 Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said.

"Over the entire period that this infection has spread in the country, 383 (377, as of June 27) patients with various chronic conditions and identified coronavirus infection have died," it said.

As of June 28, Belarus has recorded 45,027 patients with earlier confirmed Covid-19 diagnoses, who have recovered and been discharged from hospitals, compared to 44,126 recoveries registered as of June 27, it said.