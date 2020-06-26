Kyiv insists on 'all-for-all' exchange of captives in Donbas

Ukraine continued to insist on the mutual release of captives based on the "all-for-all" principle at a meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG, which comprises Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) for Donbas.

"The humanitarian group discussed the coordination of lists for the mutual release of captives. The Ukrainian party continues to insist on an "all-for-all" release," the press service of the Office of the Ukrainian President said on Thursday following the TCG meeting held by video link.