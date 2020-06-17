Facts

13:29 17.06.2020

Two people injured due to fall of light plane in Malynivsky district of Odesa – police

1 min read
Two people injured due to fall of light plane in Malynivsky district of Odesa – police

In Odesa, a light-weight aircraft fell on the road on Wednesday afternoon, as a result of which two people have been injured, the liaison department of police of Odesa region has reported.

"Police officers are establishing the circumstances of an emergency incident with a light aircraft in Malynivsky district of Odesa. It crashed on the Ovidiopolska road. According to preliminary data, two people have been injured," it said.

Also, the regional police headquarters published a photo from the place of the emergency, which shows a light-engine plane lying on the fuselage on the road, as well as a man lying on the side of the road who is being rendered assistance by people.

At the same time, advisor to the head of the Main Directorate of Police in Odesa region Ruslan Forostiak wrote on his Facebook page that the plane crashed onto a hypermarket as a result of which one person died.

"According to preliminary data, of the two people on board, one person died. The plane crashed immediately after taking off on a hypermarket located near the airfield," Forostiak wrote.

Tags: #plane #odesa
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:53 18.05.2020
Wall partially collapses in five-storey residential building in Odesa, no info about victims reported yet – Emergency Service

Wall partially collapses in five-storey residential building in Odesa, no info about victims reported yet – Emergency Service

17:38 02.05.2020
State must do its best to guarantee efficient and unbiased investigation into Odesa May 2 tragedy six years ago– Zelensky

State must do its best to guarantee efficient and unbiased investigation into Odesa May 2 tragedy six years ago– Zelensky

14:52 28.12.2019
Odesa terrorists to be swapped for Ukrainian prisoners – media

Odesa terrorists to be swapped for Ukrainian prisoners – media

10:21 27.12.2019
Plane crash in Kazakhstan kills 12, injures 49 – Interior Ministry's update

Plane crash in Kazakhstan kills 12, injures 49 – Interior Ministry's update

10:55 26.12.2019
Odesa College fire kills director of Institute of Marine Biology of Ukraine's National Academy of Sciences

Odesa College fire kills director of Institute of Marine Biology of Ukraine's National Academy of Sciences

14:23 20.12.2019
NABU, SAPO carrying out searches in Odesa due to possible abuse of regional council officials

NABU, SAPO carrying out searches in Odesa due to possible abuse of regional council officials

17:13 12.12.2019
Search operation amid debris of Odesa College completed, death toll of fire victims totals 16 people– Odesa deputy mayor

Search operation amid debris of Odesa College completed, death toll of fire victims totals 16 people– Odesa deputy mayor

18:02 09.12.2019
SBU conducting searches of Odesa mayor's office

SBU conducting searches of Odesa mayor's office

11:21 09.12.2019
Death toll of victims of Odesa College fire increased to 12 - Emergency Service

Death toll of victims of Odesa College fire increased to 12 - Emergency Service

16:31 07.12.2019
Police detect first suspects in Odesa college fire case

Police detect first suspects in Odesa college fire case

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

U.S. supplies Ukraine with equipment worth more than $60 mln, incl ammunition, Javelin missiles

Ukraine in talks to pre-order vaccine from COVID-19 – Stepanov

Ukraine sets new COVID-19 anti-record: 758 new cases over past day, 31 deaths – NSDC

Mykhailo Dobkin to run for Kyiv mayor

PGO announces notice of suspicion for ex-'DPR Defense Minister' Girkin

LATEST

Another 41 people in Kyiv found COVID-19, two patients die – Klitschko

U.S. supplies Ukraine with equipment worth more than $60 mln, incl ammunition, Javelin missiles

One Ukrainian soldier wounded amid nine enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Ukraine in talks to pre-order vaccine from COVID-19 – Stepanov

Ukraine sets new COVID-19 anti-record: 758 new cases over past day, 31 deaths – NSDC

Mykhailo Dobkin to run for Kyiv mayor

After the invention of Kharkiv scientists children with a brittle bone disease can walk again - Vladimir Manukyan

PGO announces notice of suspicion for ex-'DPR Defense Minister' Girkin

SBU blocks operation of bot farms network headed from Russia in Kyiv, some regions

PGO to demand in court on June 18 to arrest Poroshenko with alternative of UAH 10 mln bail – lawyer Novikov

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD