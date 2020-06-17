Two people injured due to fall of light plane in Malynivsky district of Odesa – police

In Odesa, a light-weight aircraft fell on the road on Wednesday afternoon, as a result of which two people have been injured, the liaison department of police of Odesa region has reported.

"Police officers are establishing the circumstances of an emergency incident with a light aircraft in Malynivsky district of Odesa. It crashed on the Ovidiopolska road. According to preliminary data, two people have been injured," it said.

Also, the regional police headquarters published a photo from the place of the emergency, which shows a light-engine plane lying on the fuselage on the road, as well as a man lying on the side of the road who is being rendered assistance by people.

At the same time, advisor to the head of the Main Directorate of Police in Odesa region Ruslan Forostiak wrote on his Facebook page that the plane crashed onto a hypermarket as a result of which one person died.

"According to preliminary data, of the two people on board, one person died. The plane crashed immediately after taking off on a hypermarket located near the airfield," Forostiak wrote.