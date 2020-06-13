Biden family has no relation to $6 mln bribe case – SAPO chief

Head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) Nazar Kholodnytsky has said that former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter are not involved in the case of offering a bribe to the top officials of anti-corruption bodies for closing the episode, which involves former ecology minister Mykola Zlochevsky.

During a briefing on Saturday, asked about whether Hunter Biden is involved in the bribe criminal proceedings, since he is directly connected with Zlochevsky and Burisma Holdings, Kholodnytsky said: "Let's put an end to this once and for all. Biden Jr. and Biden Sr. do not appear in this particular proceeding."

Director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) Artem Sytnyk said that the bribe was offered for closing the episode regarding the stabilization loan, which was issued by the National Bank to Real Bank associated with Serhiy Kurchenko.

"Let's not turn this matter into a political subtext," Sytnyk said.