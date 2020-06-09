Ukraine registers 394 new COVID-19 cases, 217 recoveries, 13 deaths from disease in past 24 hours

A total of 394 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases were registered in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, as of Tuesday morning. Thirteen people died and 217 recovered from the disease. The number of new cases was 463 on June 8, 485 on June7, 550 on June 6, and 553 on June 5.

The Public Health Center of the Health Ministry of Ukraine reported on its website that the total number of COVID-19 cases was 27,856. Some 12,412 people have recovered and 810 died from the disease.

As of today, 14,634 people are infected with COVID-19 in Ukraine, which is 164 more than a day before.

The majority of COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was registered in Lviv region – 49, Zakarpattia region – 39, and Zhytomyr region – 38.

The Public Health Center also said that 2,003 children and 5,135 medical workers have been infected with COVID-19 in Ukraine.

A total of 19,614 patients, including 1,677 children and 4,153 medical workers, receive out-patient case. Some 8,242 people, including 326 children and 982 medical workers, required hospitalization. A total of 304 people, including one child and 29 medical workers, required connection to lung ventilators.

A total of 2,896 medical workers and 897 children have recovered. Forty medical workers died of COVID-19 complications.