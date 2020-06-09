Facts

10:43 09.06.2020

Ukraine registers 394 new COVID-19 cases, 217 recoveries, 13 deaths from disease in past 24 hours

2 min read
Ukraine registers 394 new COVID-19 cases, 217 recoveries, 13 deaths from disease in past 24 hours

A total of 394 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases were registered in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, as of Tuesday morning. Thirteen people died and 217 recovered from the disease. The number of new cases was 463 on June 8, 485 on June7, 550 on June 6, and 553 on June 5.

The Public Health Center of the Health Ministry of Ukraine reported on its website that the total number of COVID-19 cases was 27,856. Some 12,412 people have recovered and 810 died from the disease.

As of today, 14,634 people are infected with COVID-19 in Ukraine, which is 164 more than a day before.

The majority of COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was registered in Lviv region – 49, Zakarpattia region – 39, and Zhytomyr region – 38.

The Public Health Center also said that 2,003 children and 5,135 medical workers have been infected with COVID-19 in Ukraine.

A total of 19,614 patients, including 1,677 children and 4,153 medical workers, receive out-patient case. Some 8,242 people, including 326 children and 982 medical workers, required hospitalization. A total of 304 people, including one child and 29 medical workers, required connection to lung ventilators.

A total of 2,896 medical workers and 897 children have recovered. Forty medical workers died of COVID-19 complications.

Tags: #covid_19 #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:58 09.06.2020
World Bank predicts 3.5% fall of Ukraine's GDP in 2020, growth by 3% in 2021

World Bank predicts 3.5% fall of Ukraine's GDP in 2020, growth by 3% in 2021

17:22 09.06.2020
Money supply in Ukraine 2.2% up in May

Money supply in Ukraine 2.2% up in May

16:56 09.06.2020
Capital investment in Ukraine decreases by 35.5% in Q1 2020 – statistics

Capital investment in Ukraine decreases by 35.5% in Q1 2020 – statistics

11:04 09.06.2020
Ukraine involves journalists Harmash, Kazansky, doctor Libster, lawyer Horan as ORDLO reps in work in TCG's political group – source

Ukraine involves journalists Harmash, Kazansky, doctor Libster, lawyer Horan as ORDLO reps in work in TCG's political group – source

09:23 09.06.2020
Still no response from Iran to Ukraine's note on settlement of all issues in UIA flight crash case – Yenin

Still no response from Iran to Ukraine's note on settlement of all issues in UIA flight crash case – Yenin

11:04 08.06.2020
Ukraine reports 463 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine reports 463 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths in past 24 hours

16:29 06.06.2020
Ukraine's Embassy in U.S. gradually restoring reception of visitors on consular issues from June 9 - diplomatic mission

Ukraine's Embassy in U.S. gradually restoring reception of visitors on consular issues from June 9 - diplomatic mission

12:25 06.06.2020
Klitschko: Another 83 Kyiv residents infected with COVID-19, with 11 doctors among them

Klitschko: Another 83 Kyiv residents infected with COVID-19, with 11 doctors among them

11:40 06.06.2020
Ukraine records 550 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 440 recoveries, 15 deaths – NSDC

Ukraine records 550 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 440 recoveries, 15 deaths – NSDC

09:25 05.06.2020
Ukraine records 553 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 330 recoveries, 15 deaths

Ukraine records 553 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 330 recoveries, 15 deaths

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Six people arrested in Iran in case of downed UIA plane

Russia's military, political leaders may become suspects in MH17 case – Yenin

Zelensky about situation in Donbas: I have 'an ocean of information,' no need to respond to those 'in the lake'

Ukraine's MFA expects resumption of flights with Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Georgia, Turkey, Cyprus – Yenin

Ukraine involves journalists Harmash, Kazansky, doctor Libster, lawyer Horan as ORDLO reps in work in TCG's political group – source

LATEST

Six people arrested in Iran in case of downed UIA plane

Putin, Merkel call for more active talks over Donbas, discuss Syria, Libya

Russia's military, political leaders may become suspects in MH17 case – Yenin

Zelensky about situation in Donbas: I have 'an ocean of information,' no need to respond to those 'in the lake'

Ukraine's MFA expects resumption of flights with Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Georgia, Turkey, Cyprus – Yenin

Zelensky in favor of development of national plan to address veterans' problems, families of killed military

Checkpoints in JFO area partially open from June 10 – HQ

Zelensky: Social distancing, mask regime must be observed

Jewish community in Ukraine supports Avakov on post of Interior Minister

Zelensky: Social distancing, mask regime must be observed

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD